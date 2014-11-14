Guess which Channel Ten star just announced her pregnancy?

If this picture means what we think it means, Wonderland actress Emma Lung is pregnant.

She announced on Instagram yesterday (because that’s the way it’s done nowadays) that she and husband Henry are expecting their first child.

We think.

With the caption “Then this happened…” Emma posted a picture of herself in bikinis with a little belly bump.

Then this happened… w/ @henryzalapa A photo posted by @emmalung on Nov 11, 2014 at 5:11pm PST

So either she’s pregnant, or just that moment learned how to push her tummy out. But we’re pretty sure she’s pregnant.

32-year-old Emma and writer/director Henry Zalapa were married last January. She has been playing Colette in the hit drama Wonderland since 2013. So we all know what happens when and actress gets pregnant… Cue the big handbags, oversized jackets, and strategically placed lamps.

Congratulations Emma and Henry.

Henry and Emma on holiday in Hoi An.