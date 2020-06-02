Last night, thousands of people watched Emma Isaacs give birth live on Instagram.

Last night, surrounded by her family – and thousands of online viewers – Emma Isaacs gave birth to her sixth child.

The Australian entrepreneur and Global Founder of Business Chicks, who is currently based in Los Angeles, delivered a healthy baby boy at home with the assistance of her midwives and doula.

After previously being "talked out of" live-streaming the home birth of her daughter Piper, Emma made the decision to live-stream the birth of her son to her 55,000+ Instagram followers.

"When my last baby Pier was born, I really wanted to livestream the birth but got talked out of it and really regretted it afterwards," Emma previously shared on Instagram.

"I don't want to make that same mistake again so I'm going to livestream this one.

"I've had five amazing home births and really hope the sixth will be the same."

On Monday night (Australian time), Emma announced that she was experiencing contractions.

"OK friends, looks like we might have some baby action tonight," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"Contractions about seven minutes apart. I'm going to hand my phone over to friends and family who are here with me (let's hope they know what they're doing) and will see you all on the other side," she continued.

"We'll start by sharing some stories then go live when it feels right. My two midwives and doula aren't here yet, but shouldn't be too long. I'm feeling strong and ready."

As the live stream began, Emma was seen in a blow-up birthing pool with her husband, Rowan, in a room filled with candles.

The entrepreneur's children and pet dog were also seen wandering in and out of the room as she laboured in front of more than 6,000 Instagram viewers.

On Tuesday morning, Emma shared a video message to her followers alongside her newborn son, who is yet to be named.

"Thank you for being there last night as we welcomed this baby into the world, it was a really special time," she said.

"He weighs 4.1 kilograms, he's super healthy and pink and feeding well and doing great. He was born encaul, which is really special. Only one in 80,000 babies are born in their sac."

The 41-year-old also opened up about the birth of her son being a gift amid the protests unfolding across the US.

"It's a beautiful gift right now with everything else going on in the world," she said.

"We could actually hear sirens and helicopters overhead as we're not far from the protests in LA. It's beautiful to do something so gentle and lovely at a time when the world is a little bit messed up and in pain."

"My mum and dad started this ritual, where every single birthday my sister, my brother and I would blow out the candles on the birthday cake and she would recount the story of our birth," Emma told the Australian Birth Stories podcast.

"And in my mum's words they were really deeply traumatic experiences. She had 32 stitches, she couldn't walk."

After researching, however, Emma decided to go into her birth with a more positive mindset.

Emma isn't the first to live stream her birth online. In 2017, entrepreneur and influencer Sophie Cachia shared video updates during the labour of her second child, Florence.

Last month, model and social activist Marz Lovejoy also livestreamed her birth to raise money to fight the high black maternity mortality rate in the United States.

Feature Image: Instagram / @emmaisaacs.

