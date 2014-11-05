Behind the scenes with Emma Freedman, getting ready for the Melbourne Cup

Lead image: Emma Freedman

We love Emma Freedman, we wish she would be our friend.

It could be because her sister did her makeup before the Melbourne Cup yesterday, or the fact that she chose a fun and playful outfit rather than playing the role of “saucy minx” (though we think she could do that look well, too).

The Today Show presenter was kind enough to show us how she got ready for her day at the races – her beautiful braided bun wins millions of points with us.

Yoga in the morning! Hip hop style at yoga 213. Getting zen and prepared for a big day!

My sister is an assistant hair and makeup artist. She is brilliant. We decide on a bronzey winged eye to really play up the theme of my outfit!

How good is my hair! George created an amazing braided bun. It was windy so hair up was a must. It also went well with the headpiece by Jane Lambert

Touch ups before heading to the Lexus Marquee

Finished product in Thurley! Great Cup Day frock that oozes fun!

How did you get ready for yesterday's Melbourne Cup?