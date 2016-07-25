News
celebrity

Heartbreaking news for Home and Away star Emily Symons.

Home and Away star Emily Symons has split with her boyfriend of almost four years, Paul Jackson.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Jackson has moved out of the actress’ home and into a new house with his three children from a previous marriage.

The split comes only 11 months after the birth of their son Henry, who was conceived following a long and arduous IVF procedure.

At the time, Symons described the IVF procedure as "gruelling" and "soul-destroying".

A "representative" of the couple has confirmed that the pair will continue to co-parent their beloved Henry.

"They remain proud parents," the source told The Sunday Telegraph. 

Sometimes, good things come to an end. Watch the Mamamia Team confess to the moment they knew their relationships were over. 

