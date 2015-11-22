WATCH: The very best scares from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Celebrities who appear on the Ellen Degeneres show have to weigh up the risks.

On the one hand they could crack a few gags, tell a few endearing anecdotes and maybe even test out some of their latest dance moves, but they also run the risk on being scared out of their wits.

Everyone’s favourite sneaker-wearing talk show host has scared no fewer than 121 A-list celebrities in her time and she doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

What do Selena Gomez, Kristen Wiig, Justin Bieber, Miley Cryus, David Spade, Nikki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Jack Black, Jake Gyllenhaal and Emily Blunt have in common?

They have all had the living cuss scared out of them by Ellen Degeneres and her carefully planted team of scare-extraordinaries.

Watch the never-ending scare montage here:

There is nothing more beautiful than beautiful people having the living daylights scared out of them.

One question remains though:

