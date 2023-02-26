'This isn’t a goodbye.' Celebrities react to Ellen Pompeo's departure from Grey's Anatomy.

Premiering its 19th season earlier this week, medical drama Grey's Anatomy doesn't look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon.

However, its star Ellen Pompeo, who plays long-suffering Meredith Grey, will. Her last episode has just aired on television.

"I didn't ever think that I would stay on the show this long," the actress said in an interview with Variety in 2020.

"It happened, and here I am. It's been this incredible platform for me and allowed me to stay home with my kids so much and not travel and have the circus life of an actor."

Feel nostalgic watching the iconic intro from Grey's Anatomy Season One here.

Towards the end of last year, Pompeo shared a touching farewell on her Instagram.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons," Pompeo wrote. "Through it all… none of it… would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!"

"I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit."

The 53-year-old actress has played Meredith Grey over 19 seasons - that's 408 episodes for 18 years. While she's stepping away from her starring role in the show, Pompeo will remain on as an executive producer. She will also continue to record the iconic introductory narration, which has always been in her voice.

Pompeo was only set to star in a few episodes in Season 19 as the show softly phases her out, writing in a move to Boston with her children. We left Meredith in last year's finale as she handed in her two-week notice at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital, after accepting a position in Boston to support her daughter's accelerated education.

In the premiere episode which aired February 23, Pompeo says her official goodbyes at the hospital and is celebrated by friends and coworkers at a farewell party. The door for her potential return has been left open through her unfinished business with romantic interest Nick (played by Scott Speedman), but Pompeo seems more than ready to say farewell to her character.

The hour long emotional rollercoaster of an episode left fans teary-eyed, but her celebrity co-star's reactions to her last day at Grey Sloane was truly heartwarming.

See our favourite celebrity shout outs below.

Shonda Rhimes.

The creator of Grey's Anatomy Shonda Rhimes posted a doting message on her Instagram.

The caption read, "What a journey these 19 seasons have been! Wouldn't trade them (or you) for the world. Beyond excited for your next chapter. See you later, Dr. Grey. ❤️ #greysanatomy"

To which Pompeo replied, "Same Queen Same... We certainly did the damn thing!!! ❤️🏆👑"

Even Kerry Washington, star of Shonda Rhimes' other hit Scandal replied to the post, "Sending you soooo many flowers @ellenpompeo!!! Congrats on this new, exciting chapter!"

Image: Getty.

Kate Walsh.

Walsh played Addison Montgomery - wife and then ex-wife of Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey). She also starred in her own spin-off series Private Practice. The actress posted her love for Pompeo on Instagram with a sweet carousel of old photos of them together on set.

"My buddy, my gal pal, my “sister wife” 😂… To know u is to love u @EllenPompeo, and reuniting for ur last season on @GreysABC has truly been the best fever dream. Happy trails my dear friend! ❤️😘"

Patrick Dempsey.

While Dempsey didn't post a direct reaction to the show's episode, Pompeo's on-screen husband has previously joked about the actress during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

When asking the actor if he knew Pompeo was leaving the show, Kimmel joked it was because they caught her stealing bandaids.

Dempsey responded, “Can you imagine what she’d have in her house now from 19 seasons? A full hospital.”

The actor also added, “It’s amazing, the power of that show and how long it’s lasted and the impact it’s had around the world. It’s changed my life profoundly and my family’s.”

Justin Chambers.

After the episode aired a week ago, Pompeo posted another Instagram post, this one black and white with a mic drop in the caption.

Long time co-star Justin Chambers who portrayed Alex Karev for roughly 360 episodes until 2020 commented, "Well done Ellen. Memories for a lifetime."

This sent the fans into a tizzy, one commenting, "Oh god this is exactly what I need. Justin reaching out for Ellen."

Image: ABC.

Debbie Allen.

Executive producer Allen commented beneath Pompeo's most recent post saying "Where you going G? We will follow.❤️"

As well as posting on her own account "Tonight's Episode is an epic sea change for our Meredith Grey. Not to be missed. Love You, G❤️,"

Anthony Hill.

Hill was cast as Winston Ndugu in 2020. He wrote on social media, "I cannot say enough about this woman right here. She is a blessing to countless people, and I'm one of them. Thank you for giving us Meredith Grey. Looking forward to your next chapter E.P. 🖤🖤."

Pompeo replied to the post commenting "Love you @anthilll thanks for your friendship 😘."

Image: Instagram @anthill.

Jessie Williams.

Williams, who played Jackson Avery from 2009 to 2022 in 274 episodes, shared a video via Good Morning America where he congratulated Pompeo on all her hard work over the years.

"Congratulations, for real," he said. "For you to have put so much into this character and have so many people around the planet be able to relate and see themselves in your work is legendary."

Harry Shum Jr.

Glee alum and Grey's Anatomy 'newcomer' Harry Shum Jr shared his thoughts to his 2.7 million followers, "The day is here. Thank you @ellenpompeo for welcoming us into the @greysabc family! You have left us with so much to look back on and more to look forward to. Tonight at 9pm/8pm ct, we are back on your screens with a special farewell to Meredith Grey as she says goodbye to Seattle!"

Image: Instagram @harryshumjr

Kevin McKidd.

Original show fave Kevin McKidd joined the show as Sandra Oh's (who played Christina Yang) love interest Dr Owen Hunt back in 2008. He's starred in 327 episodes since and shared his love for his co-star on Instagram;

"Me and Ellster McDellster! Been quite the road Ell. You are missed, queen. Till we see you again!! Xoxox".

The actor included the hashtag #badass and Pompeo replied with a simple but genuine, "Love you @therealkmckidd".

Image: Instagram @therealkmckidd.

James Pickens Jr.

OG Grey's Anatomy cast member James Pickens Jr. has been with Pompeo since day one, starring alongside her in all 408 episodes as Dr. Richard Webber.

"Ellen, you took words off the page of some talented writers and breathed life into a character who became part of the lexicon of our culture. Hell of a ride! Thank you! Much love," he gushed with a video montage on Instagram.

"Thank you for this @therealjamespickens!! I love you and having you as a scene partner is about as lucky as an actor can get!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Big Love for you," Pompeo replied to the post.

Kelly McCreary

McCreary who has played Meredith's half-sister Maggie since 2014, wrote on Instagram, "@EllenPompeo you are one of one. Thank you for your warm embrace, for sharing wisdom and game, for all the sugar AND all the spice! Onto the next iconic adventure!! Wishing you the absolute best! ♥️."

Pompeo replied to her on-screen sister, "Thank you so much @seekellymccreary Grateful for it all!! So many great moments and scenes together ❤️❤️❤️."

Image: Instagram @seekellymccreary.

Caterina Scorsone.

Scorsone has played Amelia Shepard alongside Pompeo since 2010 as well as starring for 64 episodes in spin-off Private Practice. Scorsone took to Instagram to shout our Pompeo, "What a wild ride. Learned to buckle up and bootie up from the best. Luckiest Little Sister."

Image: Instagram @caterinascorsone.

Jake Borelli.

Borelli, who has played Levi Schmitt since 2017 and starred in at least 103 episodes alongside Pompeo, dedicated a post on Instagram to the star in which his character thanks hers.

"You can't out legend a legend. Thanks for all the lessons @ellenpompeo ✨💛✨."

We'll miss you, Meredith Grey. Hopefully wherever you wind up next is less dramatic - and traumatic - than Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital!

Feature Image: ABC.

