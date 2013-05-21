Ellen gets a boyfriend. Breaks the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ellen Degeneres has been known to bring the cute on occasion (or twenty), but this video takes it so far it may just break your brain.
A four-year-old boy in the US, Kai, has decided that he wants Ellen to be his girlfriend. And, obviously, that means serenading her on a regular basis.
This video of Kai singing ‘If I was your man’ has over 4 million hits – and for good reason.
IT. BRINGS. ALL. THE. CUTE.
At 2:30 he starts singing.
And look out for 3:13 when he makes a move and takes her hand.
