Fluff: Elle Macpherson marries billionaire Jeffrey Soffer.

Australian model Elle Macpherson has married her billionaire boyfriend Jeffrey Soffer in Fiji, in front of their friends and family.

49-year-old Macpherson and Soffer, 43, previously dated for two years, but broke up in early 2012. However, after Soffer was injured in a helicopter crash last year, Macpherson flew to his side and they rekindled their romance.

Mapherson was previously married for three years to photographer Gilles Bensimon, but the pair separated in 1989. She also has two children – Aurelius Cy, 10-years-old, and Arpad Flynn, 15-years-old – with former boyfriend Arpad Busson.

3. In case you were wondering, Jennifer Aniston is gorgeous without makeup.

Posing for a rare selfie with her hairdresser (and BBF) Chris McMillan, 44-year-old Aniston showed off what she looks like without a lick of makeup.

McMillan is her long-time hairdresser, and the one responsible for her signature ‘Rachel’ haircut but it seems like Aniston isn’t holding a grudge.

“Best #friends #no makeup #girl-time,” McMillan captioned the photo.

5. Chris Rock gave a 15-year-old boy WHAT!?

Funny guy Chris Rock has admitted to sneaking a copy of Pamela Anderson’s sex tape to a terminally ill boy who had cancer.

In the latest episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s web series Comedians in Cars getting Coffee, Rock spoke about his involvement in the Make a Wish foundation visits, and told Seinfield that he had given the 15-year-old who is “now dead” a copy of that famous sex tape. Jerry Seinfield was sure that the boy “lived a little more” after seeing that. We hope he did too.

7. Drumroll please, Penelope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem have finally named their baby girl…

Almost two weeks after their baby’s birth, Penelope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem finally named their baby girl.

Welcome to the world baby Luna Encinas Cruz.

The notoriously private couple are said to have never officially confirmed Luna’s birth, who was reportedly born on July 22. The same day as His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.

The celebrity baby’s birth was not just lost amidst the #royalbaby fervour, the couple have been careful about their privacy. Cruz spoke recently about raising her children out of the public eye. She said; “I want my son and my kids – if I have more – to grow up in a way that is as anonymous as possible.”

Luna Encinas is no longer officially anonymous, but we might guess she won’t have the same public image as some other celebrity children. In particular, we’ll guess she won’t have the same celebrity status as one other little Cruise. And we’ll guess she won’t keep her own public Burn Book either.

9. Megan Fox is pregnant with baby number 2!

Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green have announced that they are expecting their second child, her rep has confirmed the baby news.

nine months after they welcomed their baby boy, Noah Shannon, into the world.

Fox has admitted that family comes first in her life. In an interview featured in the March 2013 issue of Marie Claire UK, Fox stated that “All I wanted to do my whole, whole life was have a baby and, now, I’ve finally done it. I just want to give Noah as much of myself as I can. And I want to have more kids. That is where my heart is.”

Fox, who married Green in 2010, is also stepmother to Green’s 11-year-old son, Kassius, from his previous marriage.

10. Who is the new Doctor?

Apparently it’s a massive faux pas to ask: Who is the new Doctor on Doctor Who? To Whovians it’s Who is the new Doctor? If you have no idea what we’re talking about, best to scroll past this one.

Peter Capaldi has been named as the new Doctor Who.

The Doctor is once again being regenerated into a new body, travelling through space and time, into the 55-year-old Scottish actor.

Capaldi is replacing Matt Smith, who was 26 when he first began the role in 2009. He is the oldest actor to play the time Lord since the first Doctor, William Hartnell, in 1963. Of course, a Time Lord can travel space and time, and gender too. Yet any suggestion of a female Time Lord for now has been dashed.

So at least for now we’ll know “Who’s there.” It’s Peter Capaldi.

11. A Seven Nation Army really needs to hold Jack White down.

Although Jack White, of the White Stripes, and estranged Wife Karen Elson held a “breakup party” two years ago to prove everything was a-okay in terms of their split, things have since gone sour.

Elson has filed a restraining order against White, who is known for his temper, amongst other things. Claiming she has been receiving threatening emails and texts from White, who she was married to for 6 years, Karen is said to be fearing for her “for her and the children’s safety as a result of this harassment.”