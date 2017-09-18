Elisabeth Moss just won her first ever Emmy, but one word had her speech cut short.

Elisabeth Moss has won her first ever Emmy for her role as Offred in the Hulu adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale.

She had been nominated five times for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series previously but 2017 saw her (finally) take home the award.

The Mad Men actress thanked Hulu, her cast and crew, fellow nominees and author Margaret Atwood.

"Thanks for what you did in 1985 and thank you for what you continue to do for all of us," she said.

After making a joke about how she wished the writers could have written this speech for her, she thanked her family, including her mother who she had brought along as her date to the awards ceremony. (Post continues after gallery)

Emmy Awards 2017

It was then that she dropped the F bomb.

"[Thank you to] My brother Derek for being my best friend since the day you were born and my mother, you are brave and strong and smart and you have taught me that you can be kind and a f***** badass," she said.

It was then the music was turned on to signal to her to wrap up. In the stream on Foxtel, it was not bleeped out.

However within minutes she was back on stage to accept the Emmy for Outstanding Drama along with the rest of her Handmaid's Tale cast and crew.

The show beat The Crown, House of Cards, Better Call Saul, Stranger Things and Westworld.

Atwood received a standing ovation from the theatre and showrunner Bruce Miller used the time on stage to deliver a message to all attendees.

“It’s been lovely," he said.

"Go home and wrap it up. We have a lot of things to fight for.”

