Elisabeth Moss' Emmys outfit held a hidden message for the patriarchy.

Elisabeth Moss’ Emmy Awards speech was full of swear words on Sunday night, and according to her stylist for the evening, so too was her outfit but we just couldn’t see it upon first glance.

Following the awards show, Moss’s stylist, Karla Welch, posted an image of the sole of the 35-year-old’s left shoe that read ‘off.’

“You’ll have to guess what the other shoe says… our note to the patriarchy #teamresistance,” Welch wrote.

The shoe’s designer, Olgana Paris, also shared the image with the caption, “A patriotic note from @elisabethmossofficial.”

Given her liberal use of the f-word during her speech for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award she won for her performance in The Handmaid’s Tale, we’re going to go out on a limb here and guess that written on the sole of Elisabeth Moss’s right shoe is the word “f*ck.”

After all, what would Offred do?

(Spoiler: she’d definitely write “f*ck off” onto the soles of her astronomically high and uncomfortable high heels that men are not required to wear.)

Moss also used her outfit to send another, slightly more obvious, message to the patriarchy and the President of the United States of America indirectly himself, pinning a blue American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) ribbon to her Louboutin clutch.

Worn by many celebrities throughout the evening, the ACLU is a not-for-profit organisation that fights to uphold and protect the civil rights and freedoms guaranteed to US citizens under the United States’ Constitution. The union’s membership has doubled since Donald Trump was elected President in November 2016.

Now let’s sit back and wait for the Trump tweets about all of this to roll in…

