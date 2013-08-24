News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

friendship

Our favourites: Peeing rules for boys, cheating husbands and hope

ADVERTISEMENT
This adorable meme pretty much sums up the way I'd like iVillage to feel for you as a reader - it's an electronic hug and entertainment wrapped up together in a website. Here are my favourite ways we tried to make that happen for you this week.

The stories that made us weep and think ...

 
>> These “Benjamin Button children” have a condition so rare there are only half a dozen like them, including one in Western Australia. Click here to read more.

>> 7-year-old Jane Richards lost her leg in the Boston bombings - but she hasn't lost her hope. Read more about this amazing little girl here >> http://bit.ly/19CQAlL
>> Our iBlog Friday winner, Lisa Baker, wrote about the pregnancy she wasn't sure she wanted and the devastation when she miscarried >> http://bit.ly/16m2tHP
>> The words every new mum needs to hear – that they're not crazy alone and why - click here to read then share it with the mothers in your life >> http://bit.ly/184D8jP
>> "Don’t sigh enviously over how thin he is" and other advice for talking to your son about his body >>http://bit.ly/1duhYkR
>> The mum who said brushing an unwilling child's hair is assault. Oh yes, she did! Read her reasoning here then have your say >>http://bit.ly/17M7LvB
>> The amazing lesson a terminally ill mum taught her friend about life >> http://bit.ly/14zSueZ
>> Last week we brought you a letter from a woman to the man who cheated on her friend. Now, he’s responded…http://bit.ly/14Jp7H6

On the lighter side ...

>> 15 rules for peeing that every mum of boys should read (and secretly giggle over) >> http://bit.ly/17CoGk1
>> iVillage's new contributing parenting editor, the brilliant Kate Hunter, wrote about why you should ignore your kids (…sometimes) >>http://bit.ly/170TsVu and a hilarious guide to surviving school fete season – and staying in the P&C’s good books >> http://bit.ly/174RRMF
>> The awkward moment when a dog has better hair than you... Click here for the full gallery >> http://bit.ly/1eYspLp
>> Move over, sepia. The latest wedding photo trend is here and we reckon it's a game-changer. Click here to find out what sets it apart >> http://bit.ly/18IMSCA
>> The most golden retrievers in one place... and other bizarre world records that have been set this year >> http://bit.ly/174a793
>> And of course, for the week's best gossip - and gratuitious True Blood nudity, click here.
How was your week? Any tips for iVillage on making our site more irresistible? Send your thoughts to info@themotherish.com
Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended