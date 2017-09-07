Aussie woman exposes true extent of editing on Instagram with before-and-after photos.

When scrolling through social media, it can be hard to work out what truths might be hiding behind all of those seemingly perfect images.

Now, a swimwear entrepreneur from New South Wales, Karina Irby, has shared what really goes on in an average photo-editing process.

“Let’s play a game called reality versus Instagram,” the 27-year-old posted alongside a before-and-after-editing composite.

“Every morning I wake up and scroll though my personal Instagram feed and spy “Insta Girls” posting unrealistic images of themselves. As I scroll through the comments I find young girls tagging their friends “GOALS” and “OMG WHY DON’T I LOOK LIKE THIS?” The truth is these models don’t looks like this, either.”

To prove her point, Irby shared what she calls the “Classic Insta Girl Edit”, which involves the following steps.

Full body skin smooth

Enlarged my booty

Sucked in my tummy

Sucked in my back

Thinned out my arms

Thinned out my quads

Made my neck a tad skinnier

Got ride of my scars and cellulite

Made my breast rounder

Lifted my booty

She told her 650,000 followers they should be able to notice the edits, due to the warped horizon in the background but that most girls are “so into their Insta image” they don’t notice.

Her final message to followers?

“I simply want to #inspire you to love yourself and stop comparing yourselves to unrealistic images online. Look out for the signs of the “Insta Girl Edit” and don’t take social media too seriously.”

Amen to that.

