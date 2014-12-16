He can sing, he can act, and now he's off the market. Sorry.

Do you hear the people sing? Singing the song of angry men? Well that’s because…

Eddie Redmayne – he of the good hair and dashing accent from Les Miserables – is officially off the market.

The 32-year-old English actor married girlfriend Hannah Bagshawe on Monday in a small ceremony in Somerset, England.

The newly weds. Looking blissfully adorable. Image via Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images.

Eddie and Hannah were joined by close family and friends at Babington House.

The pair, who have been dating for two years, announced their engagement in the London Times in May of this year.

Yes – a newspaper. Because traditional. He also asked Hannah’s father for permission. Such a gentleman.

Hannah and Eddie. Image via Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images.

Hannah works in PR, which is how she met Eddie. The pair have been dating for two years.

Eddie spoke to E! News yesterday about his love life – and said he couldn’t wait to get married.

“I’m desperate. I’m jumping a bit. I can’t wait to be married.”

Congratulations to Eddie and Hannah!