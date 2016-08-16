The Olympics may not have brought us a bounty of medals but that doesn’t mean we’re not rolling in gold.

Sunrise all-rounder Edwina Bartholomew has come out on top after a stint as a Rio reporter won her fans nationwide.

Delivering commentary that is passionate, hilarious and homespun offered audiences a break from the usual jargon used to describe events.

Bartholomew told the Daily Telegraph her key to presenting success could be how her enthusiasm compensates her lack of technical knowledge.

“Perhaps it’s because I bring the enthusiasm of every Australian,” she said.

“I’m no Olympics expert but I just absolutely love the Games and the whole experience. I hope that excitement translates.”

It does.

Bartholomew said her favourite Olympics moment was one most of us share.

“There were so many once-in-a-lifetime moments in the first week,” she said.

“To be at the (women’s) Rugby Sevens and see our team win gold, the first Olympic gold medal in Rugby Sevens, that’s a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The presenter will hopefully become an even more regular face on Australian screens upon her return.

