Ed Sheeran secretly got engaged to the woman he's loved since high school.

Music sensation Ed Sheeran is engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

Sheeran, who has been dating the British consultant since 2015, posted on Instagram about the news, telling fans he proposed very quietly last year.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well,” he wrote.

Sheeran first met Seaborn when the two attended Thomas Mills High School together in Framingham, Suffolk. 25-year-old Seaborn was in the year below Sheeran at school.

However, they didn’t get together during school, with Seaborn moving to the US to attend Duke University.

At the beginning of last year, the star told People the coming together of his most recent album and his relationship with Seaborn has felt like “everything’s fallen into place”.

“I’ve never been more comfortable,” he said. “I’ve never been more inspired. I feel like everything’s fallen into place, and it’s fallen into place because I’ve given it the time to fall into place.”

Cherry is an Advisory Consultant for Deloitte & Touche LLP, having recently moved from New York to London to be with Sheeran.

He recently told Clash magazine he never thought it was possible for things to align as they have.

“I always thought to have a really good career, you always had to be incredibly unhappy, and I always thought to be really happy, you had to have a bad career, because I didn’t see the balance of the two.

“And I’ve realised that that’s obviously bulls**t, and just what you tell yourself to justify it.

“I live with Cherry now. We’ve got cats, we have takeaways and watch movies, we have people round for dinner. I’ve never had that.”