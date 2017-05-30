Cool your jets, everyone. Ed Sheeran isn't engaged after all.

Nobody panic – Ed Sheeran is NOT engaged to Cherry Seaborn.

Earlier this month it appeared Ed’s mate Russell Crowe had accidentally let slip that the pop star was engaged when he spoke to Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa.

Crowe was telling Fitzy and Wippa about his unlikely friendship with the 26-year-old, when he accidentally said the F word – fiancée.

“We became friends through people we know and he was on tour and came to stay,” Crowe said.

“We just became friendly and he has since come back with his fiancée for more time and stuff,” he added.

While the radio hosts didn’t initially pick up on Crowe’s slip of the tongue, the news that Sheeran had proposed to his girlfriend of 18 months soon went global.

However, on Tuesday Fitzy and Wippa played a clip of Sheeran denying the rumours when quizzed by a Brazilian journalist.

“He [Crowe] emailed me about it to say sorry,” he explained. “He’s only met Cherry once and I didn’t introduce her, I didn’t say anything.”

“I think he just assumed, but no – we’re not engaged.”

So there you have it, it was all just a big misunderstanding.

Good one, Rusty.