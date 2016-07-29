4 easy and delicious pasta meals (that aren't spag bol).

With butter and cheese when the cupboard is bare.

With a jar of the ‘red sauce’ when you are in a hurry.

Or, if you are my middle child, just by itself with a glass of milk.

Pasta: the kitchen staple that gets you through not just the busy week but the weekend too.

With three pasta-mad kids, I’ve accumulated quite a collection of go-to recipes. From the ones you can throw together at the last minute, to the ones that you can with some of the more unusual types of pasta, here are some of my family’s favourites.

1. Tagliatelle with tuna, lemon & rocket.

This is one for the parents who want something a bit lighter.

Ingredients

500g San Remo tagliatelle

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil,

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

450g can of tuna in oil

A handful of rocket

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

Medium dried red chillies, thinly sliced (optional)

Method

Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling salted water until al dente. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in another large pan, add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Drained tuna in a bowl, reserve the oil. Heat the tuna oil and olive oil gently in a large, non-stick frying pan, add the garlic and chilli. Lightly mash tuna with a fork and add to the pan, then add the rocket. Remove quickly Stir in the lemon zest and juice. Drain the pasta and add to tuna mixture. Mix well together and serve immediately.

Tagliatelle can be served with a variety of sauces, a very versatile pasta that pleases the whole family. Image: iStock.

2. One pot sausage orrechiette.

Orrechiette is ear-shaped pasta, and what kid doesn’t like sausages? This recipe is easy to make and tastes delicious.

Ingredients

Olive oil

Diced onions

8 sausages. (You can either go for a spicy sausage or just plain ones.)

1/2 cups chicken stock

1 1/4 cups San Remo orecchiette pasta

A handful of spinach

Method

Heat olive oil in a large, deep pot, cook until the onion is soft, then add the sausage mixture (make sure you remove the casings) and stir until it is cooked and broken up. Pour 1 1/2 cups chicken stock into sausage mixture and bring to a boil

Add the pasta – dry and cook while stirring occasionally. Add the remaining stock when liquid is absorbed.

Throw in the spinach until it wilts then bring off the boil. Sprinkle with cheese. Eat.

3. Vegetable and risoni bake.

A family favourite for winter nights (and a great way to sneak vegetables into the kids’ diets).

Ingredients

500g San Remo risoni

2 zucchini, thinly sliced

250g punnet cherry tomatoes

Onion, diced

1 tbsp crushed garlic

Green and red capsicum

200g sweet potato, peeled, cut into 5mm-thick wedges

2 cups vegetable stock

1/2 cup white wine

1/2 cup frozen peas

Small can tinned corn

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons basil pesto

This risoni bake sneaks in a tonne of vegetables, while the kids are none the wiser. Image: iStock.

Method

Heat the oil in a large frypan over medium heat, and cook and stir the zucchini, onion, tomatoes, San Remo risoni, red and green capsicums, sweet potato and garlic and cook until the vegetables are tender. Add the wine and veggie stock and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the peas, corn, and basil pesto and stir to mix. Spoon into a baking dish, cover in parmesan and cook for 15-20 mins at 180 degrees.

4. Chicken meatballs with angel hair pasta.

A kid-friendly spin on the classic Italian meatballs that are quick and easy to make. You can even get the kids helping in the kitchen with this one.

Ingredients

500g chicken mince or chicken sausage (casing removed)

1 egg

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Crushed garlic

Fresh oregano

Salt

Olive oil

5OOg jar San Remo tomato, onion & garlic sauce

San Remo angel hair pasta

Chicken meatballs add a new twist to an old favourite. Image: iStock.

Method

Place chicken, egg, 1/2 cup parmesan, breadcrumbs, garlic, oregano and salt in a medium bowl. Knead, roll into balls. Cover. Chill for 30 minutes. Heat oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook meatballs, turning, for 10 minutes or until browned. Add San Remo tomato, onion & garlic sauce and cook until meatballs coasted. In a separate pot cook your angel hair pasta. To serve toss the pasta with the tomato sauce and meatballs.

Enjoy.

What's a family favourite pasta dish you love?