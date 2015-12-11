The 3-step beach workout that will keep you fit this summer.

Image: iStock

The seaside isn’t just a place for lazy days. If you’re inclined to swap your bikini for burpees, the beach is the best place to get outside and keep active.

However if you’re envisioning an easy stroll down the sand, we’ve got some bad news for you.

“Working out on the beach is beneficial for a number of reasons. Firstly you are likely to burn more fat working out on sand because it is so much harder plus it is also great for your ankle, knee and hip stability because of the uneven surface,” says personal trainer Blake Worrall-Thompson.

“If you’re running on the beach, expect it to be around three times harder than dry land!”

When it comes to devising a routine, forget the equipment and keep it simple. Use the resources around you such as dunes to add incline to your runs and the sea to swim and, of course, for a much-needed cool down.

Fortunately, you also don’t need to spend hours doing it.

“Make it short and sharp, it doesn’t need to be longer than 30 minutes. To make it more difficult, increase the intensity and reduce the recovery,” says Worrall-Thompson.

Workout

Warm up with some stretches and a quick jog for one to two minutes.

Sprint

Sprint for 30 seconds, then rest for 30 seconds. Repeat four more times. If you’re a beginner do it on flat ground, or step it up by running up the dunes, then walking down in your rest. (Don’t forget sunscreen if you’re exercising outside! Post continues after gallery.)

Circuit

A tabata style workout is great for the beach. Do each exercise for 20 seconds, followed by 10 seconds of recovery. Repeat the exercise for a total of eight times before you move on to the next.

Squat Jumps Plank Alternating Lunges Push Ups

Swim

Go for a five minute swim in the sea, taking care to do it in the right area (i.e. between the flags). If you’re up to it try doing sprints on and off, otherwise just keep it consistent.

Cool down with some gentle swimming or a one minute jog and stretch.

Working out on the beach is great for everyone, with easy adaptations for varying fitness levels.

"Beginners can start off with a run along the soft sand while the advanced can opt for the run/swim/run combo and a bodyweight workout," says Worrall-Thompson.

However if it's your first time doing a beach workout, take care and don't be afraid to take it easy. A big effort on the beach (plus the trek up the stairs back to the car!) can leave you seriously sore if you overdo it.

What's your favourite way to work out on the beach?