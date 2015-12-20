News
beauty

3 simple makeup tricks that'll make you look younger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: supplied

So as we get older, naturally so does our face… boo!

But it’s not as tricky as you think to hide dulling skin and fine lines — and just one simple switch of your eyeliner colour can also help majorly.

Take a look at this vid to see my top three tips to turn back the clock with some strategically-placed makeup. (Post continues after video.)


Primer

L’Oreal Paris Lumi Magique Pure Light Primer ($29.95)

Mecca Cosmetica Lit From Within Primer ($38)

Highlighter Pen

L’Oreal Paris Lumi Magique Touch of Light Highlighter ($27.95)

The other one I use (and prefer, actually) is: YSL Touche Éclat – Radiant Touch ($59)

Eyeliner

Really any brown eyeliner will do, but I went cheap with Savvy by DB ($4.99). I honestly don't think you need to spend a lot on eyeliner or mascara. Just make sure the pencil is soft so you don't scratch your eyelids!

Let me know if you have any other tips to share and don't forget to subscribe to receive weekly vids from yours truly.

Till then, stay pretty!

mollie xx

What are your favourite makeup products?

This article was originally published on Mollie Makeup. Read the original article here. You can find out more about Mollie on her website, Facebook page and on Instagram.

