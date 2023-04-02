People are filming themselves digging earwax out. It's mesmerising and sickening all at once

What is it about the internet and our addiction to watching mesmerisingly disgusting videos? Whether it’s skin extractions, pimple popping, waxing, peeling there’s something for everyone on the world wide web.

Some claim the hypnotic ASMR type content gives them the feeling of intense satisfaction, others find it incredibly soothing and calming and some of us are just sick individuals who like to watching gross stuff.

Beware before proceeding, you’re about to see a lot of said gross stuff.

We have found the new go-to in the world of internet videos that people are watching en masse and it’s bad, it’s really bad.

Apparently we’re now watching people clean out horrifyingly impacted earwax from their ears and the people in this compilation video are leading the charge, taking us on an adventure down their canals through an ear cleaning device with a built-in HD camera.

Set to jaunty music, one product's video immediately shows us a man discovering he has a gooey black atrocity clinging inside his ear that he proceeds to dig out. Ooh yeah… We can feel the relief.

Image: Facebook

The next video shows us a child! A KID! With what can only be described as a sticky boulder wedged inside his ear. The ear cleaner gently takes it out and I guarantee that boy is probably hearing colours now.

Image: Facebook

The next girl pulls out of ear what looks like a peel off a Bega Cheese Stringer and honestly? At this point I’m horrified… but I can’t look away. More… I need more.

Image: Facbeook

I’m concerned for the next person, probably a man from the amount of hair visible in the video. Why am I concerned? He appears to be shedding the entire lining of his ear canal and the ear wax remover is pulling it all out like giant flakes of gourmet parmesan. I have just one question though… why is it green?!

Image: Facebook

You can watch the whole video here. Post continues below.

Viewers of the video seem to love what they’re seeing, with one commenter nailing the sentiment on the head.

"I’m completely disgusted; but also very intrigued," she wrote with over 200 people agreeing with her.

Another wrote "I can watch this all day and all night forever."

And I guess we’re all really the same down to our core because another viewer seems just as confused as I am as to why the content is as enjoyable as it is, writing, "I don’t know why I enjoyed this so much… oddly satisfying… am I weird?"

Yes. yes you are. We all are. Welcome to the circus.

If this video hasn’t scratched that persistent itch, I recommended heading over to Dr Pimple Popper to get your fix, enjoy!

Feature Image: Facebook