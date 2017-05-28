News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

Why your piercings sometimes smell really, really bad.

Don’t worry guys, there’s a scientific reason why your earrings – and your piercings – sometimes smell like an old block of cheese.

The aptly-named ‘ear cheese’ smell is sometimes accompanied by a greyish-coloured gunk – and it’s completely normal.

It's basically a build-up of oil and the dead skin cells that you've shed.

As you know, your body is constantly renewing and replacing skin cells - and because your ears are hard to clean - this can lead to a build-up of the cells, which mix with your natural oils.

While ear cheese is normal, you can take some steps to minimise it.

Make sure you remove your earrings while you shower and thoroughly wash your ear piercings with soap and warm water.

We’re obsessed with this Instagram hashtag that shows fierce, fab, man-repelling outfits. Post continues...

You should also avoid wearing earrings for extended periods of time and regularly clean your earrings.

You can wash your metal jewellery with a bit of warm water and soap, while natural jewellery can be wiped down with a damp cloth.

See ya later, ear cheese.

Have you ever experienced ear cheese? 

Tags: accessories , cheap-earrings , earrings , facebook-rogue , facebook-tg

Related Stories

Recommended