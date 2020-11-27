The 3 best Dyson hair styling sets if you're treating yourself this Christmas.

In case you haven't noticed, Dyson hair products have gained quite the following.

Since the company's first hair dryer arrived in Australia in 2016, Dyson has launched some new and exciting hair care items.

Each time, it is to fanfare - and it's no surprise. Dyson has been researching the science of hair for almost a decade, investing over £100m (AU$182million) into state-of-the-art hair laboratories across the world and employing thousands of hair scientists, engineers and professionals to glean new insights into hair profiles, styling habits and needs.

With technology specifically engineered to reduce extreme heat, Dyson's hair care products are a long-term investment in looking after your hair and ensuring it remains strong and healthy. No singed strands here!

Plus, each product looks a little bit like something out of The Jetsons - futuristic, space chic. We're obsessed.

Just in time for Christmas, Dyson has unveiled exclusive copper editions of its sell-out Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer and Dyson Airwrap™ styler, plus an exclusive gift set of the Dyson Corrale™ straightener.

If you're looking to treat yourself (and your hair) this holiday period and beyond, then look no further: Here is everything you need to know about the three special gift editions from Dyson these holidays.

Image: Dyson.

Dyson's Supersonic hair dryer is its original hair product - but it's just been released in this very stylish limited edition copper/silver colour in time for Christmas.

The copper accents pay homage to the copper elements used to engineer the Dyson digital motor V9. The motor's 13-blade impeller spins at up to 110,000rpm, generating 3.2kPa of pressure and propelling 13 litres of air every second. Combined with Dyson's Air Multiplier™ technology, the Supersonic delivers high performance, super-quick drying.

I purchased myself a Supersonic last year and I have to say, this hair dryer has changed the game.

It can't just be me who would suffer through a dead arm while drying their hair, right? With the Supersonic, I don't have that problem anymore. It is only 0.659kg, and also dries hair super fast. Trust me, your arms will thank you.

Actually, so will your head. The Dyson Supersonic has heat control that prevents your strands from being overheated and that awful sensation of sizzling your scalp.

Image: Dyson.

It also has three speed settings and four heat settings, which are easy to switch through depending on your preferences or which attachment you are using. Each attachment is designed specifically for different hair types, and they're magnetic so you can easily attach and rotate them.

With all this in mind, I've personally found my hair softer, shinier and less frazzled in the 14 months of using mine. So, not only have I spent less time drying my hair thanks to its speed, I've also saved a small fortune in hair treatments and masks. That's a major win in my books.

Plus, with this gift set you'll get a black storage bag and chic copper presentation case so you can take your secret to perfectly dry, healthy hair with you, where ever you find yourself.





Image: Dyson.

Another Dyson favourite is the Airwrap styler, now available in a limited edition chic copper. The holiday gift set features a functional and on-trend storage bag and presentation case, that will neatly store the styler and all its attachments.

The holiday period is always super busy, so no one wants to spend hours styling their hair. We simply don't have the time - but we still want good-looking locks, right?

The Airwrap has three airflow speeds to suit your styling, four heat settings including a cold shot for setting your style. By combining moisture in your hair with powerful airflow and controlled heat, you can style and dry at the same time, without the need for extreme heat.

Image: Dyson.

With barrels to curl and wave and brushes to control, smooth or add volume, the Airwrap gives us hair that looks like it's had hours of work - within minutes.

That, my friends, is the dream.

Image: Supplied.

Also available in an exclusive gift set this Christmas is the Dyson Corrale straightener with a detangling comb and paddle brush.

The Corrale is the only hair straightener with flexing copper plates which shape and gather hair, applying even heat and tension to all the hair strands in every pass and keeping them perfectly aligned.

Suitable for all hair types, the Corrale also features Dyson's Intelligent Heat Control for precise temperatures, delivering enhanced styling with less hair damage1 than other straighteners.

Image: Dyson.

Oh, and there's two absolute game changers:

First, cordless styling. Yep, the Corrale can operate cord-free for up to 30 minutes.2

And its hybrid charge mode means that when the cable is attached, the straightener adapts its power source. While heating up and styling on your hair, it draws power from the battery and cable. Between passes, when the plates aren't touching your hair, the cable helps charge the battery to give you a longer run time. Genius.

The second game changer is one that will give me peace of mind... every day. You know when you're out and about - perhaps you're at your work desk, or wandering the supermarket aisles - and that feeling of dread washes over you? 'Did I turn my hair straightener off?'

There's nothing to worry about with the Corrale, which automatically shuts off after 10 minutes of inactivity. So not only is it good for your hair, but also your peace of mind and potentially, uh, your entire house too.

When you buy with Dyson, these exclusive sets come with a two to five-year warranty, best price policy and free standard shipping.

So if you're looking for ways to treat yourself this Christmas and prioritise your hair health, Dyson has got you covered.

Shop all of Dyson's gift sets right here.

1 Thermal damage measured by hair strength, when creating an equivalent straight style using minimal heat. Tested on flexing vs solid plates.

2 Exact run time depends on your hair and styling habits.