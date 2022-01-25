news What women are talking about today, Wednesday January 26. Gemma Bath News Editor January 25, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Wednesday January 26. Tags: australian-news Related Stories news What women are talking about today, Tuesday January 25. news What women are talking about today, Monday January 24. news What women are talking about today, Friday January 21. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday January 19. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday September 1. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday August 18. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday May 26. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday March 26. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday March 24. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday January 27. Recommended For decades Marilyn Monroe was painted as a victim. She was a 'career mastermind'. 'I don't want to change the date. I want to abolish it.' Neve Campbell was one of Hollywood's biggest names. Then she left. What women are talking about today, Wednesday January 26. "Our history is not dark and shameful." The education system is re-colonising Aboriginal kids. A former dominatrix and a 'deadbeat dad' ex: Everything we know about Julia Fox. "I would give birth if I could." 13 celebrities who had children via a surrogate. Weapons, criminals and a bizarre flag: Foreign invaders have arrived in Sydney harbour. Harry's "substantial penis" and all the other And Just Like That gossip in one place. "I was going to sabotage my whole life": 13 celebrities on why they quit drinking. LEAVE A COMMENT