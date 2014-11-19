News
couples

The controversial reason the Duggars might be getting axed from TV.

The family are in very hot water.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have 19 children. Yes, 19. One of their children, Jessa Duggar, got married (and possible had sex in the church) last month.

But it’s the Duggar parents who are making waves recently. Last week, Michelle and Jim Bob caused controversy on their Facebook page. The pair posted:

“God designed marriage to be a loving, dynamic relationship between a husband and wife for a lifetime. God loves marriage and it is supposed to be full of love, joy, fun and romance,” the caption wrote. “We challenge all married couples to take a happily married picture and post it here.”

One Facebooker, John Becker, posted a beautiful photo of him and his male partner. Shortly after John's picture was banned from the page.

The community noticed what had be done, and some awesome people have rallied against this anti-gay sentiment by started a Change.org petition to take 19 Kids and Counting off the air. The petition already has more than 7,000 signatures.

"End LGBTQ fear mongering by the Duggars," the petition states. "The Duggars have been using their fame to promote discrimination, hate, and fear-mongering against gays and transgendered people. You need to take a stand on the side of justice and cancel their show."

According to the creator of the petition, that's just one example of how the family doesn't show support for the LGBT community.

What do you think about the petition?

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see more pictures of The Duggars...

