The Duggar kids have all grown up: Where are they now?

In 2006, the world was introduced to a family of devout Christians living in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Back then, Jim Bob and Michelle and the 16-child Duggar family was enough to turn a one-hour TV special into a reality series about the family, then titled 16 Kids and Counting.

We were fascinated as these Baptists managed to handle raising and caring for more than a dozen children before adding to their brood, resulting in the show being renamed three times.

It’s been four years since TLC officially cancelled the once popular 19 Kids and Counting and while the family returned to screens shortly after with Counting On, there are so many kids to keep track of we thought it was worth taking a look through Instagram and seeing where the Duggars have each ended up.

Jim Bob and Michelle

The couple that started it all with their extraordinary need to breed have stopped having natural-born children, but that doesn’t mean their brood has stopped growing. In addition to the nine (and counting) grand-children they now have, the couple adopted a 20th child in early 2017. They also became permanent guardians to their grand-nephew, nine-year-old Tyler, after his mother was unable to care for him.

Jim Bob and Michelle are still caring for nine other kids at home ranging from nine to 19 and regularly posting photos and Bible verses on their Duggar Family Facebook page and updating the family website.

Josh

In case you missed it (except, we know you didn’t) the eldest Duggar boy’s reputation has taken a hit in recent years. In 2015 allegations surfaced that he molested at least five girls as a 14 and 15-year-old – including his own sisters. To his parents, Josh had apparently confessed to touching the breasts and genitals of his sisters and friends while they were sleeping.

Later in 2015, Josh, who had been married to his wife Anna since 2008, was exposed in the Ashley Maddison hacking scandal as having cheated on his wife. However, the pair remains married and have five children: Mackynzie, nine, Michael, seven, Marcus, five, Meredith, three, and Mason, one.

Jana Marie

Jana was dubbed Cinderella Duggar for her house-cleaning and child-caring role in the family, as she was the eldest and unwed at 29, which is considered rather surprising given four of her younger sisters are married with kids or expecting.

In March, InTouch reported the family’s eldest daughter, in fact, “preferred the company of women”, although no named sources have gone on the record to confirm the rumour.

In 2018 it was rumoured, photographer Caleb Williams was courting Jana, but there was no “courtship announcement”. Despite this, he did share a photo on social media in October 2017 holding Josh and Anna’s son Mason – so he has certainly met the family. However in 2019, sister Jessa confirmed she wasn’t in a relationship, responding to a comment which surmised Jana’s foray into social media hinted at a possible courtship announcement.

“That’s been merely coincidence for some,” wrote Jessa. “Definitely not a prerequisite. She’s not in a relationship.”

“But if anyone is interested, please send all applications to me,” she continued.

“I will check them out thoroughly.”

As for her career, there’s been little reported on it, but when last she spoke publicly she was working as a midwife assistant and doula.

John David

It’s happy news for Jana Marie’s twin, John David. On Tuesday it was announced the reality star is officially courting 27-year-old nurse Abbie Burnett.

“We are so excited to announce the courtship of John David and Abbie!” Michelle and Jim Bob wrote in a statement via the family’s website.

“We fell in love very quickly,” John David told TLC. “It’s been a wonderful journey thus far, and [we’re] taking the next step to move on to a courtship.”

A few months later, the couple announced their marriage on November 3, 2018.

“We are so excited to be married! It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!” they wrote, on the Duggar family website.

Jill Michelle

Fans of the show might remember that Jill met her now husband Derick Dillard shortly before he went to Nepal to serve as a missionary. After speaking over Skype, visiting him – with her father – and starting a formal “courtship” when he returned in November 2013, the pair announced their engagement in April 2014 and were married in June.

Jill, now 27, has since given birth to the couple’s two sons, Israel, four, and one-year-old Samuel.

Jessa Lauren

After meeting her now husband, Ben Seewald, through church, 26-year-old Jessa married in November 2014. A year later they welcomed son Spurgeon, now three, and two-year-old Henry in February 2017. Thankfully, we can all keep up to date on Seewald family’s progress on their website, where they regularly blog about and share photos of their sons.

Jinger Nicole

Jinger married former professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016. There’s quite an age difference between the pair, who began courting last year when she was 22 and he was 28.

The 25-year-old announced her pregnancy in January and gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo on July 19, 2018.

The couple too has their own website, where they talk about their faith and life together.

Joseph Garrett

Joe, now 24, married Kendra Caldwell, 20, in September 2017 and welcomed their first child just earlier this month.

The arrival of Garrett David Duggar was, as you’d expect, met with adulation from the huge family.

“No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today! Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents,” the Duggar parents said in a statement.

In April 2019, it was announced they would be expecting their second child, due to arrive later this year.

Josiah Matthew



With one “failed courtship” on his record, Josiah pleased his parents in January when the 22-year-old entered an official courtship with Lauren Swanson, 19.

‘It was really exciting to hear from Lauren say “Yes, I will start a courtship with you.” It was really good to hear that, and she was genuinely surprised.’ Josiah told TLC.

If you hadn’t figured it out yet – this is practically unheard of in the Duggar family, as the courtships are meant to end in engagement, marriage and babies. But in 2015 – not long after news Josh molested his sisters emerged – Josiah and his then-girlfriend Marjorie Jackson broke up. Marjorie has since released a book ‘Devoted: A Girl’s 31-Day Guide to Good Living With a Great God’ in May 2017, but it’s not exactly the juicy tell-all we were all hoping for.

Joy-Anna

Joy-Anna, 21, married Austin Forsyth in May 2017, and gave birth to the couple’s first child, Gideon Forsyth, on February 23.

Curiously, Joy-Anna has been the biggest detractor of her parents’ faith, with a leaked video from her wedding rehearsal dinner revealing she ‘struggled’ with accepting her family’s rigid belief system.

“I can’t speak and cry. It’s terrible,” the 21-year-old said in a clip obtained by Us Weekly. “First of all, I want to say that Joe, I’m so thankful for you. You really did change my life. Just through my teen years, I think I was having a hard time taking my parents’ faith as my own and you really befriended me as an older brother.”

Joy-Anna did raise eyebrows when she bucked tradition with the birth of her son; she gave birth in a hospital, despite the Duggar family being staunch supporters of home births.

The rest of the Duggar children

We thought you might like to know how old the youngest of the Duggar children are now. Twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah are now 20, Jason is 19, James is 16, Justin is 15, Jackson is aged 14, Johannah is 13, Jennifer is 11, Jordyn-Grace is 10 and Josie, the youngest, is now nine years old.

On April 21, 2019, it was announced Amy Duggar – better known as Cousin Amy to some – is expecting her first child her with husband, Dillon King. They shared their news on Instagram (where else) in a dramatic pregnancy announcement, featuring giant helium balloons which spelt out the word baby.

Josh’s wife, Anna, commented on her post writing, “Congratulations Dillon & Amy! We are thrilled for you guys and can’t wait till your sweet little one arrives!!”.