"The white picket fence is falling." How my sister's ice addiction has torn our family apart.

Picket by picket, the perfect white fence is falling.

A lying, deceitful human addicted to ice.

Lifetime friendships hanging on by lies. Family relationships shredded with only two of us left speaking to her.

How did the eldest of four siblings get to this point? We were not raised to be like this. We were loved, supported and cared for. We never wanted for anything.

She is the eldest child, followed by two younger sisters and a brother. My sister has always been loud, adventurous and the boss. She gets her way every time. Her energy is overpowering and her mood dictates the minute, the hour, the day you are with her.

She could be intoxicatingly fun and before you knew it you were singing your heart out to a song loud and proud when she cranked it up on the car stereo.

She was the organised one. If you needed a resume, letter or application she would have it done for you before you knew it. She was the one who sorted out Mum and Dad’s tech issues and was a keen volunteer for events in Melbourne. She offered her time to help people learn how to drive through a volunteer program. She offered professional opinions, she loved talking about politics, world economics, had a great social conscience and also loved to watch some good trashy TV. She was an eclectic person who was motivated and excelled at her job.

She always loved to party but also made sure rent and bills were paid. She always turned up to work no matter how much sleep she didn’t get.

'Work hard, play hard' has been her motto since she was 18 years old. She's been a recreational drug user for over 25 years. Es, coke, K, MD, LSD, speed, ice, pot. It was a mixed lolly bag most weekends. Some would say she was greedy with drugs; she would say she just loved to indulge.

Throughout this partying, she managed to keep a professional job and maintain good friends and family relationships. Our relationship has had its ups and downs, but now we are going so far down that we won't ever fully recover.

I have witnessed the destruction of addiction too much in my adult life. I never ever thought it would be my sister.