This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers. If you or a loved one need help, call the 24-hour Lifeline Australia crisis hotline on 13 11 14 or reach out to Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

Blanketed in the crippling feeling of self-shame, Kerry found himself sleeping on a beach.

It was Christmas night – a time known for celebrations and love, family and friends. But for Kerry, all he could hear was the deafening, lonely sound of waves crashing against the shore.

One week prior, Kerry had been staying with his two kids and former partner. But in the depths of despair, he “escaped”.

“I just couldn't handle my mental state and I couldn't face Christmas with the family. So I got in the car one morning and left without telling anyone.”

He went looking for what he believed to be the antidote to his desperation and devastation – ice. As a person who had been using the drug for the past few years, he knew exactly where to find his next hit. And he did.

Kerry isn’t proud of the way he treated his kids – who were very young – during this time. He remembers a lot of anger and rage engulfing him when he was around his family. The mother of his kids didn’t know about his addiction, nor did many people in his circle, but they could all see an angry attitude change.

He was not pleasant to be around, he remembers.

“I was quite manic, self-seeking and self-serving. It was incredibly miserable and crazy; a level of insanity that's really hard to describe.”

For five years, Kerry struggled with an addiction to ice.

The now 53-year-old says the weight of shame on his shoulders during this time was like walking in cement clothing. It slowed every step and drained all energy.