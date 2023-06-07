Drew Barrymore has a 'painful' relationship with her mum. But she did not 'wish her dead'.

A few days ago, Vulture released an article profiling Drew Barrymore. Writer E. Alex Jung set out to explore how the E.T star, and 90s 'it girl' became the darling of daytime television after The Drew Barrymore Show debuted in 2020.

We’ve all seen the viral videos of Barrymore's up close and person moments with her guests, notably, one where she had her first menopausal hot flush in front of none other than Jennifer Aniston. Her commitment to really listening to her guests and feeling what they’re feeling has launched her into icon status by bringing genuine warmth and heart rarely seen on daytime TV anymore.

But to understand ‘how’ and ‘why’ The Drew Barrymore Show feels so authentically therapeutic, the Vulture profile dipped into Drew’s often painful past to uncover the moments that have shaped her. Drew opened up about her fractious relationship with her parents, in particular with her mother, Jaid. At one point she referenced her interview with former Nickelodeon star Jeanette McCurdy, who wrote a book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ detailing their difficult relationship. In the Vulture article Drew said:

“All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not,” she said. “And I’m like, Well, I don’t have that luxury. But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to fucking grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

Later in the piece, she added: “I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good. I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”

In the wake of the comments, numerous tabloids cherry-picked the most titillating quotes and used them to write misleading headlines.

‘Drew Barrymore admits she wishes her mom was DEAD,’ one wrote.

Another published: ‘Drew Barrymore admits she wishes her mother, Jaid, was dead, with the words "I cannot wait," at the top of their article.

In response Drew posted an emotional video to her Instagram today with a clear message for those publications: "You know what, to all you tabloids out there, you have been f**king with my life since I was 13 years old. I have never said that I wished my mother was dead.

"How dare you put those words in my mouth?"

She also went on to further clarify her original comments, saying: "I have been vulnerable, and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship, while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive, and that for those of us that have to figure that out in real-time, cannot wait as in they cannot wait for the time. Not that the parent is dead."

It's easy to understand why Drew has struggled so much with this particular relationship.

The timeline of her childhood and subsequent foray into the spotlight has been widely publicised over the years. After starring in her breakout role as Gertie in E.T, Drew was thrust into the glitz of Hollywood high society where she had her first champagne at eight and her first beer at nine under the supervision of her mother.

By the time she had turned 12 she was a regular fixture by her mother’s side at parties and clubs, including Studio 54. It was around then that she tried cocaine for the first time to help numb her depression. After hitting rock bottom at the tender age of 13, she was sent away to rehab for a year and a half where her mother “occasionally” visited her. Her father, John Drew Barrymore, wasn’t a stable presence in her life either.

As a violent alcoholic, he couldn’t provide this impressionable young girl with the nurturing and care she needed at this vulnerable stage in her life.

Still, Barrymore battled her demons and went on to star in many iconic movies, including Charlie's Angels and Never Been Kissed.

Now, as a mother of two, who is two and a half years sober, the Drew Barrymore Show is a testament to what the star has overcome

