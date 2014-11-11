Drew Barrymore says her priorities have changed since becoming a mum.

She has a whole new perspective on her life now.

Hollywood a-lister Drew Barrymore has admitted acting has been put on the back burner for now, while she focuses on raising, Olive, 2, and Frankie, 8 months.

Speaking to the Today Show, Drew, 39, said growing up in a tumultuous environment has made her desperate to raise her own children with a more stable and ‘traditional’ family life.

"I think I will act less and less... I find the hours at this point in my life too difficult with kids, it's hard to be present when you wake up before them and come home after they've gone to bed," she said.

Barrymore did not rule out acting forever though, stating that she would prefer to at this stage of their lives, but her priorities may shift again as they get older.

On her own non-traditional childhood, Barrymore has said her parents set an example for the "exact opposite" of how she plans to raise her kids. Her youth was marred by two stints in rehab following drug and alcohol abuse. She was also legally emancipated from her mother at the age of 13.

She's not bitter though, claiming those experiences have made her "aggressively excited about tradition and values and Christmas cards and Halloween costumes...and being so present."

Seeing her so talk soToday host Savanah Guthrie had to ask Drew whether she would consider adding another member to her young family.

Drew didn't rule out more kids and said she would be "thrilled" if it happened.

