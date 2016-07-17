Drew Barrymore officially files for divorce, saying she "feels like a failure."

The New York Daily News is reporting that Drew Barrymore, 41, and her husband Will Kopelman, 39, have officially filed for divorce, just three months after announcing their amicable split.

The actress met her art consultant match back in 2011, after two previous marriages had ended, and the couple tied the knot a year later on her California estate.

They have two beautiful daughters, Olive, 3, and Frankie, 2.

Drew and Will released a joint statement to the media in April, when they regretfully decided to part ways.

“Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on. Our children are our universe and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.”

Drew Barrymore with her daughter Frankie. Image: Instagram.

According to the Daily News, the divorce proceedings won't be "messy" and that the proceedings have been categorised as uncontested.

But Drew has come out and suggested that she's disappointed the marriage has ended, as they both really thought it would last forever.

