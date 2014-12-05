Brilliant: A 5-year-old illustrates all your favourite 80s songs.

Five-year-old Sam is obsessed with drawing. The coloured pencils, the crisp white sheets of paper, the freedom of expression…all of it.

His mother Lori is obsessed with the 80s. Can’t get enough of them. The movies, fashion, TV, giant hair. All. Of. It.

Her favourite song ever? “Whip it” by Devo. Umm…because of course it is, that it a really great song.

Obviously, the mother and son love listening to 80s music together and one day after a particularly rousing car sing-a-long to “Hold Me Now” by The Thompson Twins, Sam started drawing what he heard.

This is what he came up with:

“Hold me now…warm my heart”

And so, “Drawn to the 80s” was born. An equal parts cute/hilarious/nostalgic blog where the hits of the 80s are re-imagined by a little boy born nearly two decades later.

Here is Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”:

Can’t. Fault.

Check out more of the images here:

This one’s for you Lori.