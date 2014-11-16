News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

health

These beautiful and unique photos will make you smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new project by German-based photographer Dai Lyn Power aka Linda Dajana Krüger captures the unique beauty of a group or individuals living with Down syndrome.

Power told the Huffington Post she wanted to show “how beautiful they are and how real their character is.”

“I wanted people to see how beautiful, happy, funny, and open they are.”

One of the images from the Real Prettiness campaign. 

Rather than focusing on the physical and psychological effects of the chromosomal condition, the ‘Real Prettiness’ project focusses on the unique personalities and beauty of people with Down syndome – letting her subjects control their own image.

“They are being just themselves,” she said.

Power carefully chose the outfits for – and with – her subjects, to make sure they reflected their wearers.

“I looked for outfits which fit them and they felt comfortable with. They liked their make-up so much that they didn’t want to remove it in the evening.”

For more images from this collection, click through the gallery below. 

These photos originally appeared on the Huffington Post and have been republished here with full permission from photographer Dai Lyn Power. More of her work can be found on her blog.

Tags: body-image , body-image-and-retouching , body-positive , gallery , must-see-pics

Related Stories

Recommended