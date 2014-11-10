News
lifestyle

Confirmed: The worst soft drink flavour of all time now exists.

It’s the soft drink flavour you never knew you wanted – probably because you don’t.

Pepsi have confirmed they are trialling a new flavour: Mountain Dew Doritos. Or… ‘Dewitos’. (Get it? GET IT? Wordplay!) They were forced to admit their mad-genius antics when someone posted a photo to Reddit of a Dewitos stand handing out free samples:

The original Reddit poster joes_nipples said it actually does taste like Doritos. Others said it was like ‘liquid cheese’ or Mountain Dew with a Doritos ‘after-taste’.

When nobody believed that such a horrifying yet fascinating invention could exist, Pepsi had to confirm they’ve been going nuts in the lab. They said in a statement to NY Daily News:

“We are always testing out new flavors of Mountain Dew, and giving our fans a voice in helping decide on the next new product has always been important to us.”

Hmmm, yes. Experimenting is important. Keeping the people happy is important. But…

Just sayin’.

