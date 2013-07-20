Don't freak out - we have an announcement...

Prince William and Kate aren’t the only ones with a big announcement this week. We here at iVillage are also proud to announce we’re welcoming a bundle of joy ourselves – a brand new website.

After months and months of planning and brainstorming, the iVillage you know and love has had a fabulous (and we mean FABULOUS) makeover and it’s being launched on Saturday.

We know, we know – it’s a big change. After a year of visiting our website, it will be like turning up in your house to find someone has moved ALL the furniture.

But don’t freak out – all the same stories, regular features and categories will still be there; we’ve just tweaked them a little bit.

The new iVillage Australia will be eye-catching, exciting and, most importantly, much easier to navigate, with even more content on the homepage for you to explore.

The site design isn’t finalised – we’re still putting on the finishing touches, but we simply couldn’t wait to share it with you. If you have any feedback or ideas we’d love to hear them. On the right hand side of the new homepage, there will be a blue ‘feedback’ button you can use to share your thoughts on the redesign. Too easy.

Overall, we feel the new homepage will make for a simpler, more engaging and interesting reading experience – and we hope you agree!

For a better idea of how the site will work, we’ve compiled a short FAQ to help you navigate the waters of iVillage Australia 2.0

HOW ARE THE STORIES ORGANISED? WHERE DO I FIND THE MOST RECENT ARTICLES?

The section ‘Latest on iVillage’ on the top left-hand side of the website will showcase five of the day’s top stories in the categories of news, parenting, celebrity news and food. However, we often post more than five stories a day, so you will also find stories in the ‘Hot on iVillage’ section and below the ‘Latest’ box.

As you scroll down, more articles will appear in chronological order – and with our infinite scroll function, you’ll find all sorts of great articles you might have missed over time. Warning: it’s addictive.

The new homepage will also use more images, so you’ll have a better idea of the kinds of stories you’re clicking on.

WHERE DO I FIND STORIES WITHIN A CERTAIN CATEGORY?

As with our old homepage, our category navigation tool will be located along the top of the website for you to click on and explore. We’ve refined our categories to make them more straightforward, and to focus on the types of stories we run most regularly.

WHERE ARE ALL THE COMMENTS?

We’re in the process of transferring the comments across from our old site – but this might take some time. They will appear eventually.

Happy clicking!

– Alana, Jo & Kahla