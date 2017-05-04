Some mums just want nappies for their babies this Mother's Day.

For the next two weeks, leftover unused disposable nappies that would have been destined for landfill can be donated to charity.

The Nappy Collective is heading a drive across 50 Australian cities in the hope of collecting hundreds of thousands of nappies.

Organisers say the nappies will go to mothers fleeing family violence, asylum seekers, refugees and families struggling with homelessness, mental illness, drug abuse, and extreme financial hardship.

A clever group of mums started the campaign in 2013 after finding themselves with leftover nappies their toddlers had outgrown.

Their first pick-up racked up 1500 nappies and the group has since collected 1.75 million nappies.

Founder Sandra Jacobs told Mamamia the group was interested raising awareness of domestic violence while helping in a tangible way.

"It’s amazing how many people have spare nappies lying around," she said.

The unused nappies have assisted tens of thousands of babies with the help of volunteers and local businesses that take part.

"A few nappies may not make a difference but collectively one million can," said Jacobs.

Co-founder Moran Dvir said the idea was "a light bulb moment" that came from friends all having left over nappies.

"It’s something universal for all parents,'" said Dvir.

"All babies grow up and we often have half a pack of nappies we don’t know what to do with," she added.

The two-week drive starts on May 5, with pick up spots in five states:

Adelaide, Albury, Alice Springs, Armidale, Bacchus Marsh, Ballarat, Bendigo, Borneo, Brisbane, Canberra, Churchill, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Echuca, Geelong, Gisborne, Gold Coast, Hobart, Ipswich, Kyneton, Launceston, Mackay, Melbourne, Moe, Mornington, Morwell, Mt Gambier, Muswellbrook, Narrabri, Newcastle, Orange, Parkes, Perth, Port Stephens, Riddells Creek, Romsey, Sale, Shepparton, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Wallan, Wangaratta, Warragul, Warrnambool, Wollongong, Woodend, Yarra Glen

"This Mother’s Day, we urge all our donors and the community to contribute nappies to our campaign and help struggling mums around the country," said Jacobs.

The not-for-profit says the nappies always go back to the local community.

"It’s a real groundswell of community support that is going out to the mums [in need]," said Dvir.

"It’s really meaningful for people to volunteer and know that they are helping someone local - another mum like them who needs a helping hand."

Families with limited incomes may have to choose between clean nappies and other basic needs such as food for themselves, says the collective.

"Having spare nappies is something universal and it’s really easy to give something away when you know where it is going and you know that it is going somewhere that’s needed," said co-founder Moran Dvir.

"It’s something that’s so simple and straightforward but we just know makes such a huge impact."

For more information visit The Nappy Collective.

