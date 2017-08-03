Behold: The most bizarre quotes from Donald Trump's latest interview.

In the life and times of Trump and his big mouth, much has been seen, less has made sense and many-a-memorable quote has made its way onto our radar and into a fat history book of quotes that should be satire, not serious.

And as he passes the six month mark of his presidency, why in the world should he stop being silly now?

There’s so many great things to say! The greatest things! The greatest of all time things to come out of his mouth!

Consider this week’s example, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

On July 25, the President sat down with the Journal’s editor-in-chief Gerard Baker in the Oval Office. After the interview, the Journal published only excerpts of the conversation. However, this week, POLITICO managed to get a handle on the full transcript, publishing it on their website.

And, well, some of the quotes speak for themselves.

On, you know, the fact some countries have a lot of humans too:

“You know, a lot of people say — they say, well, but the United States is large. And then you call places like Malaysia, Indonesia, and you say, you know, how many people do you have? And it’s pretty amazing how many people they have.”

When pressed on his speech to the Boy Scouts, and after being told it received “mixed reviews”:

“I’d be the first to admit mixed. I’m a guy that will tell you mixed. There was no mix there. That was a standing ovation from the time I walked out to the time I left, and for five minutes after I had already gone. There was no mix.

“And I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful. So there was — there was no mix.”

(Erm, for context, on Wednesday, the Boy Scouts of America released a statement saying “we are unaware of any such call.”)

Trump’s thoughts on Russia, collusion and FAKE NEWS:

“The Russian – the Russian story’s all an excuse for the Democrats losing… OK, the one thing interesting, you never heard me even associated with anybody. But, no, that’s a total witch hunt, the whole Russia story. It’s a hoax. It’s a hoax. We had no collusion with Russia. We never dealt with Russia.”

(Oh, except for Miss Universe…)

“You know, I put out a letter from a very – from the biggest law firm saying Trump has no involvement with Russia. I don’t. I have no involvement. I mean, I had Ms. Universe there, like, nine years ago, eight years ago, something like that. But I have nothing to do with Russia.”

On Anthony Scaramucci, just a week before his sacking:

“I’m very happy with Anthony. I think Anthony is going to do amazing.”

