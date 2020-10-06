The four big lies we've been told since President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.

To quote one of my favourite memes from this past week; 2020's writers have gone all out for its final season.

In a plot twist teased throughout the year, Donald Trump has COVID-19.

He probably contracted it from a woman named Hope.

If this were a movie, we'd call the plotline ridiculously unrealistic.

The days since have been marred with misinformation, leaks, doctored videos and breaking information from a 15-year-old girl on TikTok. Not even House of Cards jumped the shark quite like this.

Accurate information about the health of an American president - but especially during a global pandemic - seems like the kind of thing that should be a given.

Except, nothing is a given when Donald Trump is leading the United States.

There have been plenty of lies about the COVID-19 pandemic before Trump's personal diagnosis, and they certainly haven't stopped since his positive test was announced late on Thursday night.

Here are the four biggest lies circulated by the White House and other officials since Trump's diagnosis.

Why Trump was at Walter Reed.

On Friday, Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a precaution, the White House said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

In a brief video filmed some point on Friday afternoon and released after he departed for Walter Reed, Trump said, "I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out".

On Saturday, Trump's doctors said he was doing well (more on that below), but as we now know, Trump's condition deteriorated considerably on Friday, and he needed hospital intervention.

The White House released images of Trump 'working' on Saturday, though they sparked suspicion as one image showed the president signing a blank sheet with a Sharpie marker. Both images showed him working in different locations, one with a jacket and one without, although photo metadata shows they were taken just 10 minutes apart.