Donald Trump's latest nemesis is a tiny crying baby.

Just when you think Donald Trump has pushed the boundaries of good taste, common sense, and human decency as far as they can possibly go, he goes ahead and goes after a crying baby.

After a week spent going after the grieving parents of a soldier who died serving in Iraq, and calling on Russia to hack the United States, the United States Republican presidential nominee asked for a crying baby to be removed from a rally in Virginia.

About 30 minutes into Trumps rally speech a baby can be heard crying in the audience. At first the wailing infant was welcomed by Trump.

“Don’t worry about that baby,” Trump said to the crowd. “What a baby, what a beautiful baby. Don’t worry, don’t worry. The mum’s running around like—don’t worry about it. You know? It’s young and beautiful and healthy and that’s what we want, OK.”

But, those words failed to comfort the child and the baby continued to cry. About a minute later Trump made a complete 180.

“Actually, I was only kidding. You can get that baby out of here,” Trump said with a smirk on his face making the crowd laugh. “Don’t worry, I think she really believed me that I love having a baby crying while I’m speaking. That’s O.K. People don’t understand. That’s O.K.”

Later that day, CNN reports that Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine, brought up the baby incident while speaking on the on the issue of prekindergarten education to a crowd at a rally in Daynota Beach, Florida, saying, “You wonder who the baby is.”

“I saw that Donald Trump kicked a crying baby out of an event earlier today,” said Kaine, “so as I’m thinking about pre-K, sometimes you wonder who the baby is.”

Later that night Kaine posted on Twitter “First Trump attacked the Hotel Roanoke. Then a Gold Star VA family. Today, he kicked a baby out of a VA rally. Virginia is not for haters!”

In typical Trump fashion, he simply ignored the fact that he offended anyone:

As of now there is no word as to how many cute things Trump has objected to today.