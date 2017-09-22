Donald Trump speaks to world leaders at UN lunch. Praises country that doesn't even exist.

Another day, another covfefe-level blunder from Donald Trump.

It seems the US President has a new dream holiday destination in Africa. There’s just one teeny, tiny problem: the place doesn’t actually exist.

At a UN lunch this week, Trump thanked the leaders of African countries like Ethiopia, Ghana and “Nambia”.

In another tweet shared by Buzzfeed reporter David Mack, Trump can be heard telling the room that “Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient”.

Which would be super great news… if Nambia were a real place.

Of course, as was made clear in the official White House transcript of the speech, Trump was attempting to reference Namibia, a country in the continent's southwest which borders Zambia, Angola, Botswana and South Africa.

According to TIME, Namibia is one of the world's largest producers of diamonds and is also one of the world's least densely populated places with a population of just 2.5 million.

It's also home to animals like lions, elephants, giraffes, cheetahs and black and white rhinos - so, you know, a pretty amazing place that deserves to have its name remembered.

Namibia is also one of the world's youngest countries, having been established in 1990. So perhaps Trump can be forgiven for forgetting the name.

Except, well, when you're the leader of the free world, getting the names of countries right is kind of an important part of the job.

Naturally, Twitter wasn't letting Trump get away with his latest mistake.

We wish Trump well on his next visit to "Nambia". We'll be waiting by our mailbox for a postcard...