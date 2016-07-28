News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Kids in detention could be moved to immigration detention, NT Govt says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Children from the Don Dale prison could be moved to the Wickham Point immigration detention facility in the wake of the damning Four Corners report, the NT Government says.

A spokesman for the Chief Minister confirmed the Northern Territory Government was “considering” immediate alternative accommodation for juvenile detainees in Darwin, with Wickham Point detention centre “one option”.

The government has been under intense pressure over its treatment of young detainees since theABC Four Corners report aired this week.

The Federal Government announced the decommissioning of the Wickham Point, and neighbouring Bladin Point, immigration facilities in 2016 with the last remaining detainees relocated in June this year.

More to come.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

© 2016 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here.

Tags: australian-politics , children , current-affairs

Related Stories

Recommended