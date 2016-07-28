Children from the Don Dale prison could be moved to the Wickham Point immigration detention facility in the wake of the damning Four Corners report, the NT Government says.

A spokesman for the Chief Minister confirmed the Northern Territory Government was “considering” immediate alternative accommodation for juvenile detainees in Darwin, with Wickham Point detention centre “one option”.

The government has been under intense pressure over its treatment of young detainees since theABC Four Corners report aired this week.

The Federal Government announced the decommissioning of the Wickham Point, and neighbouring Bladin Point, immigration facilities in 2016 with the last remaining detainees relocated in June this year.

