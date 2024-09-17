Dominique Pélicot admits he raped his ex-wife Gisèle. His 'reasoning' disturbed the courtroom.

Content warning: This article includes descriptions of sexual assault.

For the past few weeks, French and international media have been holed up in a local courtroom in southeastern France.

It's become one of the biggest court cases to capture the world's attention — lawmakers determining what happened to Gisèle Pélicot at the hands of her now ex-husband, Dominique Pélicot.

For 50 years, they were married. But for a decade of their marriage, Gisèle was being raped without her knowledge by her husband — and also allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by dozens and dozens of men.

It was all orchestrated by Dominique.

Authorities have identified at least 92 alleged rapes, committed by 72 men against Gisèle.

50 of these 72 men are now on trial on rape charges. They range in age from 26 to 73.

Some of the defendants have admitted to the charges, others are defending themselves by saying they believed Gisèle was "pretending to be asleep" and had consented.

If found guilty, these defendants face up to 20 years in jail.

Watch: Gisèle enters the courtroom for her ex-husband and attacker's trial. Post continues below.