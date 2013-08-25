News
real life

Two noises. Two reactions. One big reason to be worried.

Do you ever wonder what the people in your street, your building or – hey – even you would do if you heard someone who was in danger in a domestic dispute? To find out the answer, a South African organisation called People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) decided to set up a little experiment.

On one night they played the drums.

On another, they played a pre-recorded domestic violence dispute at the same volume.

The results of the experiment will make you very worried:

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can ring the Domestic Violence Line for help on 1800 656 463 (TTY 1800 671 442). The Domestic Violence Line is a statewide free-call number and is available 24 hours, seven days a week.

