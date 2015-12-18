News
news

Doing it for Allison: Thousands march to show their anger at Baden-Clay decision.

Nothing will ever bring Allison Baden-Clay back to her family. Nothing will diminish that loss. Nothing will ever render her death acceptable.

But today, thousands of Queenslanders have turned out to show that they remember Allison. They are rallying to show that they will not be silent about the decision to downgrade Gerard Baden-Clay’s conviction from murder to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

And across the country today, Australians are wearing yellow in solidarity with Allison’s family.

The Courier Mail dedicated its cover image today to the mother of 3 who was killed last year, calling on Queensland to unite for Allison.

Close friends of Allison are leading the march along with the parents of Daniel Morcombe, Senator Glenn Lazarus and Lisa Wilkinson.

“I am here today because like so many, I just have so many questions,” Wilkinson began. “Hopefully in the days, weeks, months ahead we will get the answers we need and we will get justice for Allison.”

We are not in Brisbane today but we are marching for the same cause. For Allison, for her family and for everyone else whose lives have been impacted domestic violence.

This is a day for unity. A day to demand better. A day to say enough.

