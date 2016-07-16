We investigate whether petroleum jelly really makes your eyelashes longer.

by Margaux Diaz for Your Zen Life

Raise your hand if you currently have a tub of petroleum jelly lying around your house?

That’s no surprise. Petroleum jelly can be used for absolutely anything — on your lips, on your hair and even on your eyelashes.

You’ve probably heard this age-old beauty tip. I’m sure I did growing up; my mother used to tell me that if I religiously applied petroleum jelly to my lashes every single night then I would end up with longer lashes.

But how true is this trick? Does it really work? Or is it just another beauty myth we should chuck down the drain like the rest of them?

We’ll get to the step-by-step guide on using petroleum jelly for your lashes later, because first I would like to discuss a couple of tips and tricks that will probably aid you.

1. It is best to apply petroleum jelly at night.

Have you even felt petroleum jelly on your skin? Every human being knows how oily it can get. So imagine having that much gunk on your face at around 10 o’clock in the morning; believe me, it’s not a pretty sight.

Also, people believe that it makes their skin look brighter come morning time.

2. Remember to be patient.

Rome was not built in the day. Translation: your eyelashes will need a bit more time to absorb the moisture petroleum jelly has to offer.

How to apply it

1. Remove any trace of makeup from your face.

2. Apply the petroleum jelly using your clean fingers or a clean mascara wand.

If you intend to use your fingers, remember to only put a small dab of it to avoid putting too much on your eyelids (this can cause puffiness).

If you’re going to be using a mascara wand, just put a bit of the petroleum jelly on it and use it as if it were your mascara.

3. Wash the petroleum jelly off in the morning.

Using warm water.

4. Be patient.

Repeat this process every day until you see results. Some people see results in just a span of weeks while some need a couple of months for it to kick in.

It is really that simple. Petroleum jelly is not only easy to use, but it is literally dirt-cheap. That's a win-win situation.

Does it really makes eyelashes longer?

This is where it gets tricky. Some people have reported success, while others have turned skeptical about this little beauty trick’s chances.

You see, petroleum jelly is one of the cheapest conditioning and moisturising agents out there. Its moisturising emollients helps it hydrate dry and brittle eyelashes, restoring them to their former glory, which is probably why a lot of people have noticed a significant change in their eyelashes when using this process.

Are there side effects?

The main qualm some people have against this product is the greasiness that comes with it.

Not only can petroleum jelly be uncomfortable to use, especially during the daytime, it might also cause skin irritation. Because the substance is so greasy, a lot of people have complained about their pores being clogged by it.

Some also claim to have experienced eye irritations, such as stye.

Although adverse reactions to petroleum jelly is an extremely rare occurrence, we would still urge you to try a patch test on your hands before using products that will expose and make your sensitive eye area vulnerable.

Other beauty tips using petroleum jelly

1. You can use petroleum jelly as a natural lip-gloss. It can also heal cracked lips.

2. Petroleum jelly is an extremely effective makeup remover.

3. Try slathering petroleum jelly on your feet at night and covering it with a sock. This is an instant way to remedy cracked heels.

Final words

Whether or not petroleum jelly can lengthen your eyelashes seems to vary on a case-to-case basis. The good news is, petroleum jelly is cheap and it is generally safe for use so there really isn’t any harm in trying it out, you could be delightfully surprised by the results!

Have you ever used petroleum jelly on your lashes?

