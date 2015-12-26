beauty DIY nails for print lovers, inspired by Gorman. Mamamia Style December 26, 2015 Watch this nail masterclass to get party perfect nails in three easy steps. Tags: beauty , fashion Related Stories Spring racing fashion dilemmas: Jennifer Hawkins solves them for us! Jennifer Hawkins just rocked up to a fashion event with $3 million on her head. Style Street: Beauty at the Races Edition. The fashion mistakes every woman should avoid making at the spring races. Beauty, fashion and looking 'hot': YouTube's powerful messages for girls. Editor’s picks: The seven beauty products you need to scrub up for spring. Take a look inside Zoë Foster-Blake's incredible beauty cupboard. The time-saving beauty trick that Jessica Marais swears by. Editor's Picks: The 6 best beauty and style trends to try this winter. Chelsea Bonner on the size of beauty: Why are models so skinny? Recommended The $5 kids' day out that's the best thing you'll do all school holidays. Six things that happen every single time you go bowling. To the hundreds of volunteer firefighters who won't get to knock off this Christmas, thank you. "I just had the most amazing birth experience, but I’m afraid to talk about it." From 1914 to 2019: Just the best royal family Christmas cards from over the years. Two volunteer firefighters have died fighting an emergency level blaze in south west Sydney, & more in News in 5. "I'm so grateful for teachers like this." The beautiful note Leah's daughter received from her teacher. "Call in sick when you're sick." 20 very doable things that will make 2020 your healthiest year yet. The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news. The new Cats movie is deliciously wonderful and frankly if you think otherwise you've missed the point.