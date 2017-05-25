The Dirty Dancing remake is really bad and we feel personally offended.

Dirty Dancing, the 1987 cult film, starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, has had a remake and fans are not impressed.

An ABC version, which aired in the US on Wednesday night, has been slammed with poor reviews and a Twitter stampede of disappointment.

The Atlantic’s Sophie Gilbert called the remake, starring Abigail Breslin and newcomer Colt Prattes, a “sad, strange production”.

“What was ABC thinking? How could a simple remake go so wrong?” she wrote in a review.

She said the script was “terrible”, adding it was “three hours you’ll never get back”.

Lorraine Ali, from the Los Angeles Times, said that Baby should have stayed in the corner.

“If only it were good enough to take us out of our heads for an evening instead of reminding us why everything was better before, even cheesy dance movies,” she wrote.

Other reviews said the “unnecessary” reboot struggled to re-create the chemistry between Grey and Swayze in the original.

Twitter was on fire with armchair reviewers – with over a thousand people re-tweeting a post that said Grey and Swayze “deserved better”.

Others warned young viewers to watch the original movie instead.

