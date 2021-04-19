While many of us quite like the idea of getting a beauty treatment done, it’s hard to know which one we should actually get.

With fancy names like microdermabrasion and derma rolling, most people don’t have a clue what each of them mean.

Because you should absolutely treat yourself every now and then, it’s a good idea to know what each popular beauty treatment does and whether it would be suitable for your specific skin concerns.

So we did the homework for you.

With some help from Laser Clinics Australia Global Medical Director’s Dr Jonathan Hopkirk, we learned all about the seven most popular beauty treatments to try, and what they actually do.

From microdermabrasion to a micro peel: it's beauty tailored to you.

1. Microdermabrasion

While microdermabrasion sounds a little complicated, the uber-popular beauty treatment is actually quite simple.

Basically, microdermabrasion is an advanced exfoliation treatment (like your scrub, but better) that removes dead skin cells to improve your skin’s texture and leave it smooth and glowing. Plus, as it's a beauty tailored to you, it targets various skincare concerns.

“This treatment is fantastic at tackling dull, dry or rough skin, helping prevent acne and reducing very superficial pigmentation and fine lines,” Laser Clinics Australia Global Medical Director’s Dr Jonathan Hopkirk said.

Get this treatment if: your skin needs a pick-me-up and you want to glow.

2. Skin needling

Skin needling is a treatment where tiny, baby needles create punctures in the skin to stimulate the production of collagen, using one of two techniques: derma rolling or Micro needling.

“Micro needling uses an electronic device to oscillate needles in and out of the skin at a very high speed, whilst pushing peptide-rich serums into the punctures to stimulate healing and regeneration,” Dr Hopkirk said.

“While derma rolling uses a small roller covered with tiny needles to create micro punctures in the skin using a rolling motion. Typically, this creates slightly more trauma in the skin which is suited to treating deeper conditions such as stretch marks,” he said.

The treatment not only makes the skin look smoother and healthier, but it helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, acne scarring, stretch marks, enlarged pores and pigmentation. Yes, please!

Get this treatment if: you want to reduce the appearance of fine lines, acne scarring, stretch marks, enlarged pores and pigmentation.

3. Kleresca®

If you liked the sound of skin needling but would prefer something less invasive, may we suggest Kleresca®. Kleresca® takes dermatology-grade technology and brings it to the masses at an affordable price using fluorescent light energy to stimulate your skin at a cellular level and deliver killer results.

Available in three options tailored to your specific skin concern – Kleresca® Skin Rejuvenation focuses on collagen induction, reduction of fine lines and improves skin texture whilst Kleresca® Acne Treatment and Kleresca® Rosacea focus on (you guessed it!) Acne and Rosacea.

“Since Kleresca® stimulates the skin at a cellular level, it can produce up to a 400 per cent increase in collagen production. This ensures better results for a longer time,” Dr Hopkirk explained.

“In fact, Kleresca® Skin Rejuvenation reviews show that clients have continued to see lasting results after their treatment,” he added.

Benefits of the treatment are similar to those of skin needling, where it improves the skin’s appearance and reduces the appearance of enlarged pores, scarring, redness and fine lines. But most commonly, it’s brilliant at treating acne and rosacea.

Get this treatment if: you’re looking to treat acne or rosacea, or you like the sound of skin-needling but would prefer something non-invasive.

4. LED light therapy

LED light therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses bright, LED lights to smooth out skin texture and leave it looking rejuvenated.

With a choice between two lights, the blue light works to target acne bacteria and reduce breakouts, while the yellow light works to heal scarring, hydrate and improve overall skin health. It's a game-changer.

Get this treatment if: you're after some serious glow (yellow light) or would like to reduce breakouts (blue light).

5. Fractional RF

Fractional RF, otherwise known as Max RF, uses a combination of dermal stamping and radio frequency to improve the appearance of your skin.

Basically, the dermal stamping rebuilds collagen and elastin, while the radio frequency causes a thermal reaction and produces healthy, new skin cells. Visibly, the combination helps reduce the appearance of pores and acne scarring.

Get this treatment if: you want collagen-filled skin, smaller pores and less visible acne scarring.

6. Cosmetic grade peels

If you're in the mood for a pamper but want something that actually does the job (instead of just feeling nice), try a cosmetic grade peel.

With four options to pick from - Ageless Peel, Peel Accelerator, AHA Enzymatic Peel, Purple Peel (fancy!) - you can tailor all treatments according to your personal skincare concerns (say pigmentation or fine lines) and leave the clinic feeling fresh and glowing. It's beauty tailored to you.

Get this treatment if: you're after a polish-up.

7. Cosmetic injectables

When we age, it's only natural that our collagen levels start to decrease and wrinkles and fine lines start showing through. But if you want to, there is something you can do about it.

With various options to choose from, Laser Clinics Australia is the perfect place to dip your feet into the world of cosmetic injectables. Some options include dermal fillers to add structure and fullness in the face, and anti-wrinkle injections to help reduce and prevent wrinkle formation.

Plus, you get to choose how much and where you want it, as the team at Laser Clinics Australia will tailor each treatment to your needs and wants.

Get this treatment if: you want a non-invasive solution to preserve or restore radiant skin.

Which treatments have you tried? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature image: Instagram/@laserclinics