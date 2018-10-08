"I made these natural skincare swaps in my everyday beauty routine and haven't looked back."

Taking a walk down the beauty aisle can be overwhelming to say the least. With an avalanche of skincare products coming at you from all shelves, it’s no wonder you can often feel confused about what direction to take with your everyday routine (I know I do).

So when it comes to skincare, what exactly is the difference between a synthetic product and natural product? Most of us know that toxins in one way or another aren’t good for us. So if we’re careful not to put them in our bodies… why do we continue to put them on our skin?

One of the biggest beauty assumptions is that for a skincare product to ‘work’ it needs to be ‘active’ and as such, contain harsh chemicals. This just isn’t true.

Natural products and ingredients can be just as potent and can help relieve a number of skincare concerns when you use the right products, whether it be for a skin irritation or just an everyday routine.

One brand I’ve been using lately is Sukin, which is the number one natural skincare brand in Australia. These products are good for sensitive skin types and can relieve irritations that are often caused by artificial fragrances, alcohol, parabens and synthetic foaming agents. They can also be great for targeting acne-prone skin as they don’t strip the skin of their natural oils like some traditional skincare products can.

So how does it work in practice? I swapped out some of the synthetic skincare products in my beauty cupboard and replaced them with their natural alternative to put the difference to the test:

My regular cleanser contains two of the most common parabens; methylparaben and polyparaben. These are often used to prevent the growth of bacteria, mould and yeast in cosmetic products but can cause irritation to the eyes and skin, which we don’t want.

So, Sukin Sensitive Cleansing Gel is my first swap. To start, I love a good pump bottle as it means I don’t have to fiddle with lids and caps and I don’t go through a heap of my product as the amount I use on my face is always the same. I use one pump, lather it between my hands and massage it into my skin. It already feels much more soothing on my skin.

I have quite oily skin, so I like that the Sukin Sensitive Cleansing Gel foams up but it’s still super gentle thanks to natural ingredients such as green tea, chamomile and cucumber. My skin feels clean, but not tight or dry afterwards. Win.

I never used to be a fan of toners. They were that one step in my beauty routine that I didn't understand but always felt I had to do it, despite often smelling of alcohol, stinging my skin on application and leaving it feeling tight. The toner I was previously using contained, propylene glycol, a synthetic ingredient used as humectant or to reduce the loss of moisture.

But after using the Sukin Hydrating Mist Toner, it's now one of my favourite steps. It's super easy to apply as you spritz it all over your face with the spray bottle. There's no need to worry about cotton pads and swiping it all over your face. It also contains rosewater and chamomile which leaves my skin feeling super supple and fresh. There's no sodium in sight like in some traditional toners.

This a pretty big swap to make, since moisturiser is such an integral step in my daily routine. My previous moisturiser contained common synthetics such as methyl gluceth-20, aminomethyl propanol and butylene glycol, which can be found in almost all skincare products and in some cases, can cause allergic reactions.

Sukin's Facial Moisturiser contains natural ingredients like rosehip, avocado, sesame and jojoba oils. But are they as effective? From my experience, it's a yes.

Like the Sensitive Cleansing Gel, the Sukin Facial Moisturiser is very easy to apply thanks to its pump applicator. It feels quite thick and rich in your hands but absorbs nicely into the skin and doesn't leave any residue behind.

It leaves my skin feeling soft to touch, and my makeup applies seamlessly right after it. Big green tick.

Here's a product I didn't have to swap, because I was using it already! If you're after a rich and intensive treatment, Sukin's Moisture Restoring Night Cream is the way to go. It's thicker than their Facial Moisturiser and is deeply hydrating.

It's great to pop on before bed and sleep in it. After using it, I wake up to skin that feels amazing and looks healthy and plump.

Another favourite of mine that I didn't need to swap is Sukin's Certified Organic Rosehip Oil. This is a product I've been using for a while now as I find it makes my skin glow and look extra healthy. It also seems to help combat my oily skin type (random, I know). I put a few drops in the palm of my hand and apply it all over my face after cleaning and before any creams. You're also getting your bang for your buck with this product as others like it on the market can be seriously exxy.

In addition to Sukin's Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, their Purely Ageless Hydration Elixir is literally like magic in a bottle. It reduces the appearance or wrinkles by 50 percent and increases the skin's hydration by 60 percent. With benefits like that, it's a hard one to go by. And yet the price is a fraction of what you'd pay for a product that has the benefits of this one. I pop a few drops into the palm of my hand and apply it all over my face. It smells like a fancy spa and is definitely one I'll continue to use.

How was I not using ointment beforehand? Sukin's Paw Paw Ointment works hard, and I feel a bit late to the party. I started popping it on my lips to relieve them of the dryness and chapping caused by winter. I've also been using it on my dry elbows and ankles.

It's perfect for any area that is dry, cracked or damaged and helps to soothe and smooth the skin. The best part is, unlike other paw paw ointments, this one is sulphate, paraben and petrochemical free. So there are no nasties!

My final swap was my traditional face scrub, which I found contained sodiums such as sodium cocoyl isethionate, sodium lauroyl glutamate and disodium lauryl sulfosuccinate. These sodiums are often used to create a foaming affect but of course, are not natural.

That's when Sukin's Super Greens Detoxifying Facial Scrub came into the picture. Sometimes you need a product that goes that one step further than your cleanser, and this product does just that.

It contains natural ingredients such as jojoba beads and bamboo which gently improves the skin's texture. Sukin's Super Greens Detoxifying Facial Scrub is great for when your skin is feeling a little congested or you want to scrub away that surface build-up. I noticed a difference in my skin after just one use.

So if you're looking to do a bit of a beauty overhaul, it doesn't have to be as hard as you think. Sukin products can easily be picked up from retailers such as Priceline, Chemist Warehouse, Coles and your local pharmacy.

At an affordable price point too, there's nothing stopping your from giving their natural skincare products a go. I for one, am sure glad that I did.

Do you use natural skincare? How has it improved your skin? Tell us in the comments section below.

This content is brought to you with thanks by our brand partner, Sukin.