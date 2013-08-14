Did Katy Perry really rip off this song? Listen and decide.

Well this is awkward, Katy Perry’s new song Roar sounds an awful lot like 33-year-old American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles’ Brave.

Brave was release three months ago and to make it even more awkward Perry tweeted about how much she loved Bareilles at the time of the release.

You probably don’t immediately recognise Sara Bareilles by name but you will definitely recognise her debut single, Love Song, which was nominated for the 2009 Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a phenomenal 41 weeks.

Take a listen to the two clips below and let us know what you think in the comments below:

Sara Bareilles’ Brave:

Katy Perry’s Roar:

3. So THIS is what happens when you sit next to Gwyneth Paltrow.



One writer has spoken of her wrath at having to sit next to Gwyneth Paltrow “due to the inflexibility of the alphabet” and enduring the circus that comes with being a celebrity of her calibre at a literary event at East Hampton’s Library.

Paltrow was there with her husband Chris Martin and kids Moses and Apple to promote her cookbook It’s All Good but didn’t win over fellow guest and author Christine Oxenburg.

On her blog she wrote a scathing account of what it was like to sit next to the A-Lister and how she tried to exact her meaty revenge with the 40-year-old clean-eating vegan.

“Then the divinity in question arrived with hubby, children and a couple of massive bodyguards. The worshippers blocked my view of the whole world, abusing my tiny territory upon which to abandon their trash or lean their sorry asses.

So I abandoned my post and took that opportunity to roam the great tent and greet my fellow authors. Which is when I saw the food table, and suddenly I knew what needed doing. I made a plate of miniature sloppy hamburgers, stinky steak sandwiches, and the like and hauled it back to my piece of table.

Gwyneth’s bodyguards blocked my re-entry despite my assurance I was a just an author and pointing at my name tag, “No!” they growled, body blocking me. So I was forced to crawl under the table. And there I sat with my meat products, wafting the excellent smells toward my sleek vegan neighbor. She ignored the siren smells of protein. We never did say hello, although I did try to sell my book to her sleek vegan children. No bites.”

The New York Post reported that fellow author and attendee Jay McInerney tweeted of Oxenberg’s post: “Authors Night at East Hampton Library hijacked by movie stars with ghost-written cookbooks.”

Ouch.

5. Turns out Madonna’s diet and fitness regime is really hard, who woulda thunk it?

Well, if we learn one thing today it’s that celebrities punish themselves by eating sea vegetables and sauerkraut work really hard at being fit.

That’s what one New York Magazine writer found out when she attempted Madonna’s diet and fitness regime for 10 days.

‘In order to give your “stomach a break” from the tremendous strain of sea-vegetable barley stew, Mayumi (Madonna’s former private chef) suggests that you start off day two with a heaping portion of steamed greens and a Fuji apple. I am getting a little hungry now, I must admit. I am seeing the puritanical nature of this diet. A woman cannot survive on greens alone,’ she wrote.

On the 10th day the writer can’t handle anymore sea vegetables or tofu cheese or quinoa and caves in, and sinks her teeth into some sweet fried chicken.

Moral of the story: if want to be a 55-year-old superstar with rock hard abs it comes at a price and sacrifices have to be made – especially in the flavour department.

7. Kid to Angelina Jolie: Mommy please tell the mean witch to stop talking to me.

Angelina Jolie is the star of the upcoming film, “Maleficent” and appeared on stage at a Disney event explaining her choice to play the villain.

“Since I was a little girl, Maleficent was always my favorite,” Jolie told the crowd of 4,000 fans about her role as the “Sleeping Beauty” villainess. “I was terrified of her, but I was so drawn to her. I wanted to know more about her.”

The actress’ youngest daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, is also in the film. The five-year-old nailed her audition, landing the part of the young Princess Aurora because “she was the only four-year-old who wouldn’t scream,” says Jolie.

On scaring small children: “The strange thing was people with little kids would visit set and I would think, ‘Oh I’m a Disney character.’ And I would go over to the children and say, ‘Hi, do you wanna…’ And they’d scream and they would run off. One little kid even said, ‘Mommy please tell the mean witch to stop talking to me.'”

9. Guess which lead character is not coming back after season 10 of Grey’s Anatomy?

Prepare yourselves, Dr Cristina Yang is leaving Grey’s Anatomy.

First Patrick and now THIS?

Oh has played on-screen heart surgeon Cristina Yang since the series premiered in 2005 and will leave following the end of its upcoming 10th season.

“Creatively, I really feel like I gave it my all, and I feel ready to let her go,” an emotional Oh tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s such an interesting thing to play a character for so long and to actually get the sense that she wants to be let go as well. [Cristina] wants to be let go, and I am ready to let her go. We have to start the process, story-wise, for the Grey’s writers to think of why she’s going to go.”

“I’ve gone through a lot of therapy over this,” Oh says through tears. “I started thinking about it because I had to prepare myself. I gave myself two years to emotionally let go. At the end of last season, Shonda took me aside and said, ‘What are your thoughts?’ I said, ‘I’m ready.'”

As for how Dr Cristina Yang will be written out of the show, Grey’s Anatomy producer, Shonda Rhimes is not giving anything away.

THR: How soon in the season will Cristina’s exit be addressed? Will it be a season-long story?

Rhimes: It won’t be until the end of the season. The minute Sandra and I started talking about this, we have a story that we want to tell and we want to tell it really well, and that story isn’t about her leaving the show as much as it is Cristina Yang’s growth as a person and as a surgeon. Cristina Yang is not going to magically decide she wants babies, no.

THR: Do you know how Cristina’s story ends? Will it be a happy or sad one?

Rhimes: I know how it ends, but I’m not going to say anything else.

10. Lady Gaga blasts music bloggers.

Lady Gaga has taken on bloggers who criticise her music by posting a series of updates on Twitter last night. The 27-year-old told her fan base not to focus on any music criticism from bloggers, the advice coinciding with the release of her new single, Applause.

Dont focus on ANY blogger criticism. I have been a producer/songwriter/musician for over 10 years. Trust the artist bloggers are not critics — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 11, 2013

The fans + music scholars are the best critics because they know the artist intimately. #STOPHarassingTheArtist we are here to entertain you — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 11, 2013

Gaga’s new song, Applause:

WARNING: The next story is about Lady Gaga doing nude yoga andthe video is er, NSFW.

And here’s your last warning about a naked NSFW Lady Gaga.

And while we’re on the subject of Lady Gaga, have you seen the meditation video where she does various yoga positions completely starkers in a forest and hugs a giant rock – or is it a crystal?- in a studio. Natch.