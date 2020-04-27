As a teen of the 90s, there were a few items that were ever essential: a lava lamp, glow in the dark roof stickers of stars, a tape recorder system and a CD tower filled with mostly singles.

But the quintessential item was the artwork that decorated 90s teens’ walls.

This artwork I am referring to was the carefully ripped out posters from Dolly, TV Hits, Girlfriend and Smash Hits magazines, of the occasional band or singer. But 99% of the time, it was of the eye candy of the time: 90s hunks.

Yo, 90s Kids! Remember these? Post continues below.



My personal favourite was Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’s Dean Cain, with whom I had just the slightest obsession. At one time, this was demonstrated through plastering my wall with about nine posters of him, like a shrine upon my largest wall.

But I can’t pretend my adoration was completely dedicated just to Dean because there was a selection.

So, in honour of these faces, here is a look into the lives of four 90s heartthrobs since their time in the spotlight.

Dean Cain

There was nothing quite like seeing Dean Cain playing Superman in that skin-tight blue Lyrca suit as he heroically fought off villains.

Cain started his acting career by appearing in popular 90s televisions shows, including Beverly Hills: 90210 and The Cosby Show spin-off, A Different World.

From 1993 through to 1997, he starred as Superman/Clark Kent in the television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which has to be his biggest role to date.

After the show finished he started his own production company, Angry Dragon Entertainment which produced the TV series Ripley’s Believe it or Not, which he also hosted.

Cain has been featured in a variety of films since then, including sixteen Christmas films, and Las Vegas, where he had a recurring role as Casey Manning.

On a personal front, Cain dated actress Brooke Shields while the two attended Princeton University, became engaged to singer Mindy McCready and has a son with former playboy Playmate and ex-girlfriend Samantha Torres.

In 2018, he was sworn in as a reserve police officer in Idaho.

Devon Sawa

41-year-old, Devon Sawa, AKA Casper, was definitely a fixture on many 90s walls around the world.

The Canadian actor who began acting during his teenage years was largely successful, starring in the hit film, Casper, along with Little Giants, Now and Then and Final Destination.

From 2010 to 2013, he was cast as a main character in the action spy series, Nikita. And most recently, he was in the 2019 thriller, Fanatic with John Travolta.

Since 2013, Sawa has been married to a Canadian producer, Dawni Sahanovitch and they have two young children together.

Jonathon Taylor Thomas/JTT

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, or more commonly known as JTT, is most well known for his role as Randy Taylor in US sitcom, Home Improvement, where he played the role of the middle brother for seven years.

Whilst girls swooned over JTT, as he was clearly one of the favourite 90s heartthrobs, he was also very academic – studying at Harvard and then abroad in Scotland at St Andrews University (fellow alumni include Prince William and Duchess Kate).

He also voiced the cub, Simba in Disney’s The Lion King.

Since leaving Home Improvement, JTT has had some guest roles on television including 8 Simple Rules for Dating my Teenage Daughter, Smallville and Veronica Mars.

JTT who reportedly hated being called JTT (our apologies), was often plagued with issues of fame – experiencing signs of burnout while filming Home Improvement, while also detesting photoshoots and magazine covers.

Little is known about his personal life, other than that he has been a long time vegetarian.

Joshua Jackson

I think we can all agree that Dawson’s Creek would have never been the same without Pacey.

The 41-year-old Canadian-American actor was, of course, the ever-sarcastic jokester, Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek and also featured cult-classics, The Mighty Ducks film series, Cruel Intentions and Skulls.

After Dawson’s Creek, he played roles in the film Shutter and more recently, starred in the sci-fi TV series, The Fringe and as Cole Lockart in The Affair.

He is currently working on TV mini-series, Little Fires Everywhere.

Personally, he famously dated Dawson’s Creek co-star Katie Holmes for the first two seasons of the show but since then has had a decade-long relationship with German actress Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016.

He is now married to British model and actress, Jodie Turner-Smith and last week, she gave birth to their first child.

Shona Hendley, Mother of cats, goats and humans is a freelance writer from Victoria. An ex secondary school teacher, Shona has a strong interest in education. She is an animal lover and advocate, with a morbid fascination for true crime and horror movies. You can follow her on Instagram: www.instagram.com/shonamarion/

Like a gift voucher for your thoughts? Take our quick survey: